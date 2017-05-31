Nia Jax just took a big jab at Monday Night RAW.

On the heels of SmackDown Live's announcement of the first ever female Money In The Bank Ladder Match next month, the WWE is once again on the verge of making female professional wrestling history.

Thanks to the new breed of women athletes in the WWE, female wrestling has been on a rapid rise and has seen some of its first ever stipulation matches.

Article continues below

One feud that really kicked off the 'Women's Revolution' was that of Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair. The pair participated in the first ever female Falls Count Anywhere Match last year, as well as the first ever female Hell In A Cell Match this past October.

The revolution made another huge stride when the SmackDown Live Women's Title match was moved up from the WrestleMania 33 pre-show after the hashtag #givesdwomenachance went viral. As a result, the match was one of the last matches to go down on the card and saw hometown hero Naomi capture the SmackDown Live Women's strap.

Article continues below

Currently, Monday Night RAW's female roster is largely made up of champion Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax. SmackDown Live's is primarily built around Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina Snuka. On RAW, however, the WWE only seems to be using Bliss, Bayley, and Banks, leaving Jax on the back burner for the time being.

As of right now Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina Snuka will be competing in the historic women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Dave Meltzer speculated earlier this week that another woman could be added to the bout, in the form of an NXT call-up.

While many seem to be enjoying the fact that the SmackDown Live female division is thriving and will be given such a historic match, Nia Jax took to Twitter to throw some shade on her own show of Monday Night RAW, stating that they should take a page out of SmackDown's book and use all of their female talent as opposed to just a select few:

The recently announced match should prove to be an interesting one, as alliances will be challenged between Charlotte and Becky Lynch, as well as the trio of Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina Snuka. While they may share a common goal, for now, their relationships are likely to take a toll now that the SmackDown Live Women's crown hangs in the balance.

What are your thoughts on Jax's comments regarding RAW's female division? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms