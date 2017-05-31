Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, who earned five medals - four gold, one silver - at the 2016 Rio Games, was born and raised in Washington D.C.

She's stayed close to her home city despite attending college at Stanford in Palo Alto, California, and still roots for the Washington Nationals.

In fact, she has developed a friendship with star outfielder Bryce Harper, who held her many medals while she threw out a ceremonial first pitch for the Nationals earlier this season.

So, when it appeared Harper would be suspended for starting a brawl after getting hit by a pitch in Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants, Ledecky was quick to offer her friend a place to hang out if he had to miss a few games:

Harper is one of the best athletes in the game of baseball, but even a light training session with Ledecky would likely be too much for him to handle. After all, she's the female world record holder in the 400-, 800- and 1,500-meter freestyle events.

Still, Harper is in the California area, as the Nationals will finish their series against the Giants on Wednesday. However, Harper is appealing his four-game suspension, meaning he's still eligible (as of right now) to play on Wednesday and until the matter is settled by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and his staff.

That means he won't be able to take Ledecky up on her offer this time around, but he should look into a training session or two with her during the offseason, as swimming is a great total-body workout.

The offer will likely stand for Harper, who as you can see in the photo above, wore a Ledecky swim cap during a celebration after the Nationals clinched the NL East title last season.

Monday's brawl, which you can see in the video below, started when Harper was drilled in the hip with a 98 mph fastball from Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland. Harper charged the mound and landed a punch on Strickland before the fight was broken up:

After the game, which the Nationals won 3-0, Harper was still upset with Strickland, saying he didn't want to get suspended, but also felt the need to defend himself (via ESPN.com):

"You never want to get suspended or anything like, but sometimes you just got to go and get them and can't hesitate," Harper said. "You either go to first base or you go after him and I decided to go after him."

Even if Harper's suspension is reduced, he'll almost certainly still miss at least a couple of games. At least he has options of what to do with his upcoming free time now, thanks to Ledecky.

