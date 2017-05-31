The banners, the planes, the street marches - it's all come to nothing.

Arsenal have officially announced Arsene Wenger's new two-year contract on their club website, and to say it's divided opinion would be an understatement.

The Gunners triumph in the FA Cup final brought some brief good feeling to the Emirates, but in-fighting among the fans can now resume unabated.

Even if the irony of Stan Kroenke's comments will no doubt be lost on the American majority owner, he explained:

“Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe. It’s what the fans, players, staff, manager and board expect and we won’t rest until that is achieved.

"Arsène is the best person to help us make that happen. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing.”

The 'Wenger Out' brigade must be looking for positives as they come to terms with an announcement that was pretty inevitable in the end.

Two. More. Years.

Stability is one benefit to keeping Le Professeur on. The other issue which must have been at the forefront of the board's mind is that other than Thomas Tuchel, who has just left Borussia Dortmund, it wasn't immediately clear who could succeed Wenger.

The club want to avoid a post-Fergie Manchester United-style slip, but perhaps it's already begun.

Arsenal have missed out on the Champions League for the first time in their manager's reign. And should they lose contract rebels Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil this summer, they won't be confident of reversing the trend of their demise.

It's fair to say this is exactly what Wenger's critics have been warning would happen for some time.

Morgan responds

Piers Morgan is quite possibly the most vocal of them and he has now had his say via a string of despairing tweets:

Will he really never tweet about him again? The sad answer is probably that he will as soon as Arsenal slip to a defeat next season.

Fans should now be preparing for not one, but two more years of their admittedly rather successful manager, who has won three league titles and seven FA Cups during his time in north London.

The difficulty is that he hasn't won the league, nor really competed for it seriously, since 2004, and that is where Morgan's beef with him lies.

