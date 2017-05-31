GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff.

Mercedes-AMG's headaches look set to continue into the next Grand Prix in Montreal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Mercedes-AMG headaches could be set to continue for the Canadian and Azerbaijan Grands Prix if the problems from Monaco are not sorted.

This time, the problem stems from the ultra-soft Pirelli tyres – Mercedes cannot seem to get them working properly.

The best examples of this are the issue the tyres caused Mercedes during the Russian and the Monaco Grands Prix.

Article continues below

Mercedes-AMG’s number two driver Valtteri Bottas explained that race engineers with the team are still struggling to get the balance of the car right.

"We are struggling to get the car nicely balanced, especially in the very slow-speed corners.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Historic match made for Money in the Bank

Historic match made for Money in the Bank

WWE superstar takes a huge shot at RAW's writing team

WWE superstar takes a huge shot at RAW's writing team

How Man United’s XI could look when the 2017-18 season begins in August

How Man United’s XI could look when the 2017-18 season begins in August

"We are struggling with the rear stability. When the rear's stable, [the car is] understeering slightly and that puts more temperature in the fronts.

"When you carry more speed through the corners you gain more temperature and energy.”

Mercedes-AMG’s issues this season are starting to become endemic.

First, there were issues with the ultra softs in both Russia and Monaco.

Then, the new race engine brought in for the Spanish Grand Prix – it developed a water leak and Mercedes had to use their ‘old’ engines.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-MON

One of the ‘old’ engines then developed a previously unseen fault, causing Bottas to retire early from the Spanish GP – wonderful!

Italian company Parelli, who have supplied all F1 teams since 2011 taking over from Japanese manufacturer Bridgestone ultra softs, are causing Mercedes trouble; they seem to work fine for Ferrari, though.

"Ferrari seems to have both of their axles always working but for us they're not really coming together at the same time. Not all the time," added Bottas.

Ferrari’s new SF70H car has been proven to handle low-energy tracks extremely well – something the Scuderia has taken full advantage of, Sebastian Vettel emerged victorious in Monaco taking a 25-point lead over Mercedes Lewis Hamilton.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-MON-PODIUM

Time is running out for Mercedes to find a solution to the problems stemming from Monaco, especially considering the next two Grands Prix Montreal and Baku are expected to cause the same problems.

Parelli’s F1 racing manager Mario Isola explained why the ultra softs are causing Mercedes-AMG issues and it’s due to the lack of balance at the rear of the car.

"Sochi and Monte Carlo are circuits where you need a lot of traction and you have to protect the rear, but you cannot sacrifice the front too much.

"Sliding from the rear can cause overheating, and it is a different overheating because of this smooth asphalt.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-MON

"And on the other side, you have to put some energy in the front tyres because otherwise you don't get the maximum grip.

"We will also have this effect in some other circuits, like Montreal."

Lewis Hamilton enjoys a good race record in Canada having won there five times, but the 32-year-old Brit has admitted that if he is going to add to that tally Mercedes-AMG are going to have to work very hard.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Historic match made for Money in the Bank

Historic match made for Money in the Bank

WWE superstar takes a huge shot at RAW's writing team

WWE superstar takes a huge shot at RAW's writing team

How Man United’s XI could look when the 2017-18 season begins in August

How Man United’s XI could look when the 2017-18 season begins in August

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

WWE fans may have missed a massive clue in the Enzo Amore/Big Cass saga

WWE fans may have missed a massive clue in the Enzo Amore/Big Cass saga

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again