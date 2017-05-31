WWE fans may have missed a massive clue in the Enzo Amore/Big Cass saga

One of the WWE's most beloved Tag Teams could quite possibly be coming to an end.

For some time now, the team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass ran rampant on Monday Night RAW as one of the program's most highly-anticipated stars, but their luster has died down a bit thanks to the return of future WWE Hall Of Famer The Hardy Boyz.

The Hardys made their return at WrestleMania 33 this past April in a Fatal Four Way Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles, which Enzo and Cass were also a part of but ultimately lost to the returning former WWE Tag Team Champs.

As a result, Enzo and Cass have been forced to take a backseat in the tag team title picture, making them somewhat irrelevant when it comes to Monday Nights. Recently the WWE has put the pair in an attack angle, in which Enzo Amore has been viciously attacked these past two weeks backstage and wakes up with no idea of who his attacker was.

Monday Night RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has launched an investigation into the attacks, with Big Cass claiming to have launched one of his own and vows to wreak havoc on his partner's attacker. If that's the case, then Cass might just have to turn the gun on himself.

Last week WWE announcer Corey Graves stated on the commentary booth that he'd love to shake the hand of the men or man responsible for Amore's attack, and also insinuated that perhaps it was Cass himself who carried out the attacks. Cass came out to the commentary booth randomly this week and confronted Graves for his comments, but it ended with Graves apologizing and the pair sealed the deal with a handshake.

For Cass to shake Graves' hands after he begged to shake the hand of the man responsible for Amore's attack is interesting, to say the least. It was so under the radar that most fans may have missed the little clue:

Something that may have distracted fans from this revelation is the footage found of RAW tag team The Revival, who is supposed to be out-of-action due to injury, sneaking around backstage last week around the time of Amore's attack. When Cass confronted Kurt Angle about this, Angle said it couldn't have been The Revival as he saw them leave the arena earlier that night.

It should be interesting to see who the WWE decides to label as Amore's attacker going forward, as well as the future of the tag team between him and Big Cass.

