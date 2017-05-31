GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Ryback responds to CM Punk's $1 million indie wrestling offer

CM Punk has a $1 million offer on the table to return to professional wrestling, and Ryback doesn't seem to trust the promoter too much.

Punk's offer came from 5 Star Wrestling's Dan Hinkles, who Ryback has done some business with in the past. His dealings with Hinkles, however, didn't at all go as expected and Ryback had vowed never to do business with him again.

"The Big Guy" took to his podcast, Conversation With The Big Guy, to talk about Punk's offer from Hinkles and stated that he's the worst independent wrestling promoter he has ever worked with. He also called Hinkle 'delusional' and tried to sucker him into working more matches than they had previously agreed to (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"He just comes off like he says one thing and then says another thing. And then, like, out of all the promoters we've dealt with, he has been by far the worst." Ryback said, "he showed up to one of the events in England when I was there, just like harassing me, essentially.

"I treated him beyond well for that, but if there was ever a delusional human being, he was one of them.

"We paid back the deposit. We said, 'we can't work for you' because he essentially, I think, the agreement was for one match and then he said, 'no, you have to wrestle in this tournament, three or four matches.'

"Is that right? And just, like, no! And, like, just going back on his word and saying, 'it was the biggest tournament in Scotland' and 'we've got a video game. We want to sign you to a huge contract.'

"There is no [video game]. It's a bunch of bulls--t and a guy pretending to be Vince McMahon over in Scotland, essentially."

"Yeah, he didn't put in there that the contract is for seven years and 34 tournaments! Yeah, I don't know. I think he's just happy.

"He's probably jerking off that he is getting mentioned on the podcast right now." Ryback added, "sign me up! I want to be his first opponent over there.

"We can right all the wrongs. My only demand is one million and one dollars."

What are your thoughts on Ryback's response to CM Punk's $1 million offer from an independent promoter?

