Twitter reaction to Klay Thompson's KT2 "The Chase" shoes

The NBA Finals get underway tomorrow when the Golden State Warriors host Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Oracle Arena.

It will be the third time in as many seasons that these two teams have met each other in the Finals, and with the current championship series between them at 1-1, bragging rights are on the line.

It's fair to say with the two teams having played against one another several times over the past few seasons, they've got used to their opposition and how they play. One of those players that will have taken part in all three Finals is Klay Thompson.

The Golden State star will be debuting a new pair of shoes at this year's Finals. Produced by Anta, a Chinese shoe company, the shoes might be the ugliest pair you have ever seen, or the best pair, depending on your style preference.

Thompson will wear the KT2 "Chase" shoes for the first time on Thursday night, and they come in both white (home) and black (away) with a gold secondary and a multi-coloured tongue on the inside. It's fair to say that fans are pretty split over the design.

Some fans love it

While others do not

You can guarantee though hardly any attention will be given to the shoes if Thompson performs for the Warriors tomorrow night and helps them take an early lead in their NBA Finals series against the Cavaliers. Even if it does make him look like a White Power Ranger.

Over the 12 games in the playoffs this season for Golden State, Thompson has managed an average of 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and two assists per game.

This is down from his averages from last year's playoffs, but it's important to remember that they played more games since they haven't lost a postseason game this season. Warriors booked their spot in the Finals after going 12-0 in the playoffs after sweeping against the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, and the San Antonio Spurs.