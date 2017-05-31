GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Steve Johnson.

Video: Emotions run high as Johnson beats Coric at the French Open

We all know that sport is an emotional business, more so for Steven Johnson right now, as the American recently lost his father, who passed away suddenly in his sleep at the age of 58.

But, on the other hand, Borna Coric’s furious reaction after losing in the second round of the French Open was way over the top.

The 20-year-old Croatian destroyed his tennis racket and hurled a water bottle following the defeat.

Sore loser springs to mind.

Johnson played Japan’s Yuichi Sugita last week, eventually beating the 28-year-old 6-3, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 6-3.

Following his victory over Sugita in the first round, the 27-year-old American told a press conference at Roland Garros that: “My mom and sister had this whole trip planned for years now.

“She graduated college, and they were going to come here and kind of follow me to Queen’s [Club] and then go back...It makes it easier and harder all at the same time to see them.

“The last two weeks of tennis hasn’t been about tennis for me.

“At the end of the third set, the emotions kinda hit me pretty hard.”

2017 French Open - Day Four

Johnson played another marathon match earlier today when the American beat Croatia’s 20-year-old starlet Coric 6-2, 7-6, 3-6, 7-6.

It was certainly a dramatic match, with the American being handed a harsh point penalty for ball abuse near the end of the fourth set.

The 27-year-old held on though and then won the final match point; earning himself a place in the third round.

The match, however, now looks set to be remembered for Coric’s racket smashing antics, storming of the court and then throwing a water bottle into the ground.

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-MEN

Johnson, overcome with emotions on the court, said in his post-match interview: "I just miss my Dad.

"I wish he was following along.

"I know he is from upstairs but it's just so emotional.

"It's hard to describe.

"I knew he was looking down on me in that last point and it gave me the strength to finish it off.
"Physically I'm okay. Emotionally I'm a mess.

Watch the contrasting reactions in the video below.

"I know this is what he always told me to do: be a fighter and be a competitor.

"It's the only thing I can do."

Johnson now faces the daunting prospect of a third match tie against No. 6 seed Austria’s Dominic Thiem.

