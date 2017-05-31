After a long regular season and three grueling playoff rounds, the NBA Finals are finally set and will, for the third-straight season, feature the Golden State Warriors matching up against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors won the 2015 title, but the Cavaliers bounced back to claim the 2016 championship in an epic seven-game series.

Now, as the two teams prepare for the deciding third matchup, NBA fans are in for one of the most star-studded Finals ever, featuring some of the best players in league history.

From LeBron James and Kyrie Irving to Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, the series will have plenty of star power and should be a high-scoring affair.

As we prepare for Game 1 on Thursday night, here's a look at some of the most impressive numbers from the "three-match" between the Warriors and Cavaliers.

61

It's been 61 years since two teams from a major North American sports league have met for a league championship three years in a row.

The last teams to forge such a rivalry were the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens, who met for the NHL title every year from 1954 to 1956.

In fact, the feat has only been accomplished three previous times in history, with the aforementioned NHL rivalry joining the NFL's Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns from 1952 to 1954 and the MLB's New York Yankees and New York Giants from 1921 to 1923.

With both squads still seemingly in their primes, an unprecedented fourth-straight title matchup in 2018 isn't out of the question, either.

1,000

Only three teams in NBA history have made 1,000 three-pointers in a single season, with this year's Houston Rockets squad setting the all-time mark with 1,181 treys.

This year's Cavaliers also eclipsed the 1,000 mark, knocking down 1,067 long-range shots. That was just below last year's Warriors, who became the first team ever to make 1,000 threes when they hit 1,077 during the 2015-16 season.

Obviously, with the Splash Brothers on Golden State and the Cavaliers' balanced long-range attack, the three-point shot will play a huge factor in this year's Finals.

The Warriors only knocked down 982 treys this season, but Steph Curry is heating up as the playoffs go on. It's safe to say NBA fans can expect a barrage from beyond the arc this June.

11

Between the two squads, there are a total of 11 players who have been named to All-Star teams in their careers.

Leading the way is LeBron, with 13 appearances. Steph Curry (4), Kevin Durant (8), Klay Thompson (3), Draymond Green (2), Andre Iguodala (1), Kyrie Irving (4), Kevin Love (4), Deron Williams (3), David West (2) and Kyle Korver (1) have also been named to All-Star teams at some point during their careers.

That's the most All-Stars in one NBA Finals since 1983, when the "Showtime" era Los Angeles Lakers took on the Philadelphia 76ers.

With so many current and former All-Stars in the mix, this year's Finals should be remembered for a long time to come.