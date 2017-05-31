GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Sir Alex Ferguson has a thinly-veiled dig at Jose Mourinho's playing style

Even Jose Mourinho's biggest critics are starting to begrudgingly accept that his first season at Old Trafford has been a success.

The Portuguese has won the EFL Cup and Europa League, subsequently qualifying for the Champions League despite missing out on the top four.

Most clubs would be happy with that, but of course, most clubs aren't Manchester United.

The Red Devils' Premier League campaign was underwhelming, to say the least, as they drew 15 games, 10 of them at home.

That isn't the only complaint against Mourinho, either.

The introduction of the Portuguese's bus parking has made for some pretty pedestrian football and United haven't exactly been thrilling to watch.

Some fans have coined the song, "Jose's playing the way Man United should", but it's not really clear why.

On occasion, it's been dire. It's not necessarily Mourinho's fault, as he is largely working with a squad who had played under Louis van Gaal's methods for two years.

If he focuses on one thing next season, though, it should be ensuring his side start entertaining again.

Fergie has made some interesting comments 

The Special One might want to listen to some interestingly-timed words from the great Sir Alex Ferguson, whose comments in an interview with UEFA sound as if they're specifically meant for the current United boss.

"I think you have a duty and a responsibility to entertain," Ferguson said.

The Funeral Of Former England Football Manager Graham Taylor

"We have to always remember that there's a public to be entertained.

"In my time at United, it was 'as long as you win.' If it was 4-3, OK, or 5-4, OK.

"My last game was 5-5 (at West Brom in 2013). I couldn't ask for a better score in my last game at United."

As much as the Old Trafford faithful would no doubt love a revival of those kind of games, it's ultimately results that matter.

That has always been how Mourinho operates, but that usually means competing for the title as well.

It will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on in his second season in charge and if he can combine winning silverware with one of United's most important traditions.

Should Mourinho change his style of play? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Football
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

