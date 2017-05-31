Kell Brook's bout with Errol Spence Jr at Bramall Lane was supposed to be a momentous occasion for the Sheffield-born fighter.

Unfortunately, Special K was unable to pull off the result he would have liked and lost his IBF welterweight title.

The fight wasn't stopped until the 11th round, but there was a moment four rounds earlier that possibly decided the outcome.

Article continues below

Brook was struck in the left eye and started to experience double vision. It was confirmed afterwards that he had suffered a left orbital fracture and would require surgery.

This isn't the first time this has happened. In fact, it's an exact repeat of the injury he sustained when he fought Gennady Golovkin nine months ago.

Article continues below

Eddie Hearn will not be putting him in at welterweight again, but there's an even more worrying question for Brook to consider. It's far from certain that the 31-year-old will ever fight again.

Some fans criticised him for essentially quitting in the 11th round on Saturday night, but Brook has ultimately had to be put his safety first amid concerns he could go blind.

However, there is much more positive news coming out of his camp this week.

Brook's camp are optimistic

Trainer Dominic Ingle has told talkSPORT that Brook is actually hoping to return to the ring by Christmas, as he is already pencilled in for an operation.

“He did have a holiday booked for a week off, I think he’s going to take that week and when he comes back and he’ll have the operation," Ingle said.

“You have to wait for all the swelling to go down anyway. He does want to get back to winning ways, we’ll have a talk to Eddie Hearn his promoter.

“We’re in May now, by the time Kell gets back in the ring, hopefully before Christmas, the boxing scene will change."

It did only take eight months for him to recover from having a metal plate inserted into his face after the Golovkin fight.

Talking about a potential future bout with Amir Khan, Ingle added:

“Amir Khan’s talking about 2018, when it comes to 2018, he’ll be talking about 2019, and when it come to 2019, it’ll be 2020 and by the time the fight arrives, Amir Khan’s probably going to be 65-years-old."

At this rate, it would be a major plus to see Brook fighting again regardless of who it's against.

Is it too dangerous for Brook to fight again? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms