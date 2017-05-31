Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus is the latest to comment on Tiger Woods’s most recent mishap, where he has been charged with driving under the influence.

The 14-time Major champion was found asleep at the wheel with his engine running just a few miles from his home in Jupiter Island, Florida.

US media reports say his vehicle had two flat tyres, and Woods, despite blowing zero in a breathalyser test, had extremely slow and slurred speech and failed all but one of his roadside intoxication tests.

Jack Nicklaus, the only golfer to ever win more Majors than Woods, has today shown his support for the troubled star, encouraging people to get behind him.

Nicklaus, 77, said: “I’m a fan of Tiger and I’m a friend. And I feel bad for Tiger. He has been great for the game of golf and I think he needs all our help.

“I don’t know what went on, but I hope he gets out of it, and he plays golf again. We all do. The PGA Tour needs him back.”

With Woods’ last Major coming at the 2008 US Open, the odds are now stacked heavily against him breaking Nicklaus’ long-standing record of 18 Major championships.

The Ohio native also commented on the possibility of Woods reaching his record, saying: “I’ve always thought that Tiger would beat my record. Do I think so now? Probably not.”

Despite this controversy, Nike has confirmed he will not lose his sponsorship deal which is said to be worth £15.5 million. The sportswear giant has sponsored Woods since he turned professional in 1996.

It has been revealed that Woods has been taking a variety of painkillers and anti-inflammatory medicine.

The 41-year-old later issued a statement confirming the incident was a reaction to his prescribed drugs.

“I want the public to know alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

Woods is due to appear in court on July 5.

