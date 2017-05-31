GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Conte and Jose.

One Chelsea player wants to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

There’s no doubting that Chelsea’s best player this season was N’Golo Kante.

The PFA Player of the Year was superb as the Blues’ cruised to the Premier League title. Full of running and incredibly consistent, his £32 million transfer fee looks an absolute steal.

Back in March, Antonio Conte admitted the Frenchman is a better midfielder than he was - despite just spending two years in the top flight.

“No, he's stronger than me," Conte said, per Goal. "I think I was stronger than him to score goals but, in the other aspects, there is no contest. He is stronger than me.

"I like a lot these type of players [like Kante]. I was this type of player. And I always appreciated this type of player, with great generosity, great ability to work for the team. I think it's important to have this type of player if we want to win.

“N’Golo is a fantastic guy, fantastic player, great commitment, great behaviour. A great example."

High praise indeed.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Kante wasn't Chelsea's only midfield star

But Kante wasn’t the only player who provided a sturdy spine in the centre of the park. Alongside him, Nemanja Matic helped to create arguably the best centre-midfield pairing in England.

The Serb’s performances went under the radar due to Kante and the equally-brilliant Eden Hazard. But his defensive efforts enabled the Belgian and co. to do their thing going forward.

There were reports that Matic was attracting interest from Manchester United last summer. Jose Mourinho wanted to reunite with the midfielder but Conte refused to sell.

One year on, Matic to United could actually happen.

Matic to United?

According the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho wants to sign Matic to allow Paul Pogba a freer role next season - and those feelings are reciprocated by the player.

Their report doesn’t explain why the 28-year-old wants to swap Chelsea for Man United but a deal is apparently dependent on the two clubs agreeing a fee.

According to M.E.N.’s sources, the move is close to being agreed. Mourinho has left talks to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Matic was reportedly close to signing a contract extension at Chelsea but a renewal hasn’t been announced. And the chance to work with Mourinho, who signed Matic for £21m in January 2014, is apparently too good to pass up.

Stoke City v Chelsea - Premier League

Should Chelsea sell Matic to United? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Jose Mourinho
Nemanja Matic
Chelsea
Francesc Fabregas
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United

