Joe Rogan says Jose Aldo's legacy will always be tarnished by McGregor loss

Jose Aldo went undefeated for over 10 years before he ran into Conor McGregor, who took away his decade of dominance in only 13 seconds.

Aldo won the WEC featherweight title back in 2009 with a second-round knockout win over Mike Brown. After two successful title defenses, the WEC was bought out by the UFC, where Aldo was signed and promoted as the promotion's inaugural featherweight champion.

After successful title defenses against elite opponents such as Chan Sung Jung, Kenny Florian, Frankie Edgar, and Chad Mendes, it seemed as though nobody would ever take the 145-pound strap off of the Brazilian phenom.

Enter Conor McGregor, who defeated Dennis Siver at UFC Fight Night 55 back in 2015 to earn the No. 1-contenders spot at the featherweight throne. McGregor and Aldo were set to clash at UFC 189 in July of 2015, however, Aldo was forced off of the card due to injury. McGregor fought Chad Mendes instead for an interim title, which the Irishman won via second round knockout.

This would set up McGregor and Aldo's highly-anticipated clash at UFC 194, which "The Notorious One" won with a perfectly placed counter left hook only 13 seconds into the fight. The win shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world and ended Aldo's 18-fight win streak.

McGregor has since moved up to claim the lightweight title in the UFC, being forced to vacate the featherweight crown and make Aldo the champion of 145 pounds once again.

Recently UFC commentator Joe Rogan commented on Jose Aldo, who will unify his strap with interim featherweight champion Max Holloway this weekend in the main event of UFC 212 from Brazil, and stated that Aldo's legacy will always be tarnished by his 13-second thrashing at the hands of McGregor (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Aldo’s legacy and his reign is always gonna be tarnished by that 13 seconds against McGregor. Which is so crazy because you take away that fight and he’s got one brutal war with Chad Mendes where he got rocked and stunned, which is a tough fight - the second one - great fight.

"And those are the only hard moments he’s had inside the octagon other than maybe round five against Ricardo Lamas.

"Lamas had him down and was doing a little bit of ground and pound in the fifth round and that was Aldo was too drained making that weight, but he’s smaller now.

"He generally looks smaller. He definitely chose to slim down because he was having unbelievably brutal weight cuts early in his career.

"He was just too big for the weight class so he just chose to slim his body down.”

What are your thoughts on Rogan's comments?

