Whenever a new FIFA game is released you can always rely on a slew of articles to tell you who the best wonderkids are and the absolute must-buys in the career mode.

Of course, The Journey, FIFA Ultimate Team and general online modes give fans a little bit of everything, but many enjoy nothing more than taking over their favourite side and building a beast.

To do that, in many cases, you need to know how to best use your cash and find a batch of youngsters that will appreciate in value the deeper you go.

While the guys at EA are still formulating the ratings for next year, there are plenty of competitions that can give us an insight into next year's wonderkids.

The Under 20 World Cup is one example. Football is still ongoing in North America and with the climax of football around Europe, we're now in a better place to judge tomorrow's heroes. Here's seven you need to know about:

Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg)

The Zambian striker was named Player of the Tournament for his four goals at the 2017 U20 Cup of Nations earlier this year and that form secured him his move to Europe.

He was not on FIFA 17 but Daka is sure to be this time around. He scored two goals in two outings as Salzburg won the UEFA Youth League title and at just 18-years-old, he is already a real physical specimen. Tall with explosive pace, there is an air of Romelu Lukaku about him.

Ritsu Doan (Gamba Osaka)

The Japanese winger was on FIFA 17, but he had a starting rating of just 62. At best, he could grow into a low 70s talent, but in the last six months his career has really grown.

Also 18-years-old, Doan is more of a technician than someone who relies on his pace, although his acceleration is also noteworthy. He was named MVP of the AFC U19 Championship last year and has cemented himself as a key man for Gamba Osaka since - it's only a matter of time until Europe beckons.

Uriel Antuna (Santos Laguna)

The Mexican right winger, who has drawn comparisons to a young Alexis Sanchez, starts off at 60 on FIFA 17 with the potential to grow to a 74. On FIFA 18, he's bound to make the mid-80s, at least.

During the CONCACAF U20 tournament in February, the 19-year-old stole the show with three goals in five games and constant showcases of his searing pace and deft trickery. If for nothing else, his pace will be getting a massive upgrade. European clubs are on high alert.

Ibrahima Niane (Metz)

The unique combination of size and pace have seen Niane become a real handful for his opponents and French side Metz have taken the plunge to sign the Senegalese prodigy this summer.

The 18-year-old hails from the prolific Generation Foot Academy that has also spawned Sadio Mane in recent years. Given the Senegalese U20 side defeated Portugal recently - largely behind Niane - it's clear the mobile big man is itching to show what he can do.

Alexander Isak (Dortmund)

Isak starts off as a very modest 67 on FIFA 17, but he has the potential to grow into the early 80s. When you're dubbed the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic, you can be sure you have a big future.

Everyone believed that the 6'3" Swede was destined to join Real Madrid in January but Borussia Dortmund continued their fine youth recruitment by snagging him under their noses. Now 17-years-old and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seemingly leaving, he is set to make a lot of noise next term.

Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town)

Yes, we all know about Dele Alli being the bright light of English football, but a little-known talent is Andre Dozzell of Ipswich Town. The son of former Spurs man, Jason, Andre made a lasting impression on his Ipswich debut as he equalised for the Tractor Boys against Sheffield Wednesday at the age of 16.

Having just turned 18 in May, Dozzell made nine appearances for the first team last term and is currently with the England U19 squad getting ready to go to Georgia for July’s European Championships. He has captained England at every other youth level.

Vinicius Junior (Flamengo)

The pick of the bunch. Chances are, you may have heard of this player since Real Madrid just splashed a reported £38m on a 16-year-old. The Brazilian, dubbed the 'new Neymar' won't actually move to Madrid until 2019 and he will remain with Flamengo until then.

Because of his age and rapid breakthrough, he was not on FIFA 17, but you can guarantee that he will have some insane potential on this year's edition. Back in March, Vinícius helped Brazil win the Under-17 South American Championship, scoring 7 goals and being named the tournament's best player.

