Georges St-Pierre continues to steal headlines throughout the mixed martial arts (MMA) newswire, and he hasn't even stepped back into the Octagon yet.

Earlier this year it was announced that the former Canadian champ had signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC and would be making his return to the Octagon at middleweight to challenge the current 185-pound champ, Michael Bisping.

No date or venue was ever officially announced for that contest, but St-Pierre took to Instagram to announce that he wouldn't be ready to return until around October. That didn't seem to fit UFC President Dana White's plans, who canceled the bout as a result and awarded the next middleweight title shot to No. 1-ranked Yoel Romero.

White later revealed that St-Pierre would make his UFC return at welterweight and would challenge whoever the 170-pound title holder is at the time.

Although St-Pierre might have signed a multi-fight deal with the promotion that doesn't mean he's going to stick around to finish it up. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, "Rush" revealed that he plans on retiring after his next loss (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I don’t think so. I don’t know,” St-Pierre said on The MMA Hour. “I need to talk to UFC and see what’s going to happen, you know? I don’t know.

"I always said if I come back, it needed to be a fight that excites me, a fight that can elevate me, so we’ll see. Things change in MMA fast, but on other hand, I’m 36.

"I just turned 36, so I need to make a move soon. When my eye gets fine, I need to make a move and I need to make a move soon.

"But one thing I can tell you for sure, that I’m one fight from retiring for good. This, I can tell you for sure. If I come back and I lose, this is it for me.

“I see a lot of fighters,” St-Pierre continued. “I don’t want to hang there to become a punching bag for the younger people.

"I do not believe I’m going to lose. I think I’m at my best, my trainers think I’m at my best. I put a lot on the line, and I know that if I come back, it’s because I believe I’m a much better version than what I was and I want to go back to another shot and rewrite history.

"But if down the road I lose, I pass the torch, it’s over. It’s finished.”

