Randy Orton will have an opportunity to win back the WWE Championship when he takes on Jinder Mahal at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on June 18 at the Scottrade Center in his hometown of St Louis, Missouri.

The Viper lost the WWE title at Backlash earlier this month much to the surprise of many fans around the world when The Maharaja pinned him in the middle of the ring to end his 13th time as world champion.

Orton could regain the WWE championship and become a 14-time world champion at Money in the Bank if he manages to defeat Mahal, but recent history suggests that might not happen.

Several WWE superstars have competed in their hometowns over the last year or so. Enzo and Cass competed in their hometown of Brooklyn at SummerSlam last year, Sasha Banks competed in Boston at Hell in a Cell, Bayley in San Jose at Payback, and most recently, AJ Styles this week on SmackDown Live in Atlanta.

All of those superstars have one thing in common, they all lost their matches in their hometowns.

Enzo and Cass lost against Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens at SummerSlam, Banks lost against Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell, Bayley lost against Alexa Bliss at Payback, and Styles lost against Dolph Ziggler on SmackDown.

If this trend of WWE superstars losing in their hometown is to continue, Orton could very well be the next star to suffer a loss in his hometown at Money In The Bank on June 18.

None of these losses as well are ones which couldn't have gone the other way without much being changed to the booking, so it seems as though WWE right now is on a trend of purposely having superstars lose in their hometowns. Most, if not all, superstars tend to be faces at the time of their loss as well.

If WWE does decide to make the decision of having The Viper lose to The Maharaja at Money in the Bank, the reasons behind it might be leaning more towards trying to successfully gain a position in the Indian market, rather than keeping up with their trend of having superstars lose in their hometown.

