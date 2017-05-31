Last year, Paul Pogba put football fans through the most extensive transfer saga in recent memory.

The adidas commercials, the social media posts, the comments from his agent, Mino Raiola. By the time the Frenchman signed for Manchester United on August 9, nobody cared that the Red Devils had broken the transfer record - it was just a relief that it was over.

It seems as if Antoine Griezmann has taken inspiration from his compatriot’s antics, however, because he is currently proving himself to be just as big of a tease.

Man United have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid star for months. Jose Mourinho only wants to bring the best players to Old Trafford and there are few better than Griezmann, who finished behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo only in the 2017 Ballon d’Or voting.

The 26-year-old has an £86 million release clause in his contract - a number United would have no problems meeting. They can also offer Griezmann Champions League football following their success in the Europa League.

Griezmann hasn’t shied away from discussing about the rumours. Speaking at the launch of his autobiography last week, the forward admitted he is “ready to go”.

“If I have to move, it’s not a problem,” he said, per the Telegraph. “It can be England, because it’s the trend, Germany, China or USA. I’m ready to go.

“I want to win titles. I’ve reached a point where playing nice football and scoring goals isn’t enough anymore. That’s it.

“Winning titles is what I’m looking for this summer, when deciding my future.”

Mourinho's rebuilding project

Atletico Madrid finished behind Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga this season. While Man United ended up in sixth place in the Premier League, their chances of winning the title in the coming years are better than Atleti’s are of surpassing Real and Barca.

So Griezmann could decide to join Mourinho’s rebuilding project. Pogba didn’t need much convincing, remember.

Man United fans are convinced that Griezmann will join after the France international’s latest advert.

Griezmann's advert

He appears in an advert for telecommunications company Huawei. It appears to be a pretty innocent video until Griezmann rejects a call from ‘Jose’ at the 1:04 mark.

Jose Mourinho, perhaps?

It’s not even a deliberate attempt to hide the biggest transfer story of the summer. Watch the video below.

Griezmann rejects the call from ‘Jose’. It’s like adidas and Pogba’s ‘blah blah blah' commercial, where they attempted to suggest the speculation was simply the newspapers spouting nonsense.

Look at how that one wound up.

Apparently, Griezmann rejecting the call doesn't symbolise he's 'rejecting United'. Rather it means he was already in a call and couldn't accept another one.

United fans are excited

Check out the reaction from United supporters on Twitter.

