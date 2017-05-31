Very few teams are going to be able to compete with Manchester City this summer.

Pep Guardiola's side may have only secured Champions League football on the final day of the season, but they are clearly determined to put that right.

It's crazy to think their spending has only just begun when they've already spent £43million on Bernardo Silva and a £33million deal for goalkeeper Ederson is imminent.

Put simply, City have the financial muscle to blow most clubs out of the water.

Yet, that doesn't necessarily mean they are going to have things all their own way.

Signings like Silva are exciting on the one hand, but at the same time, City fans want to see some real marquee signings to help them reach the next level.

When it comes to those players - Kylian Mbappe is one such star - they're likely to have other offers to consider.

The 18-year-old has been superb for Monaco, scoring 26 goals in all competitions this season and attracting plenty of interest in the process.

Due to his enormous price tag, which is likely to break the world record, Mbappe is ultimately going to have to weigh up a move to either Real Madrid or City.

There's undoubtedly something appealing about a switch to the Etihad, where he could join other youngsters like Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane.

Mbappe's not interested

Marca suggest, though, that he will turn down any advances from the Premier League outfit because his eventual goal is to play for Real.

The teenager is still undecided on whether to leave Monaco now or enjoy another year of development with the principality club.

When he does move on, he hopes it will be to Los Blancos.

The prospect of working with Guardiola has not swayed that decision, the newspaper claims, because Mbappe is more fascinated with Zinedine Zidane, who was one of his idols as a child.

The striker's main priority is that he gets minutes on the pitch and he won't go to a club where he's going to be stuck on the bench.

City would surely make him their immediate first choice if he were interested, but it appears they're not going to have that opportunity.

