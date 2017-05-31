You'll be hard pushed to find a boxing fan that does not love Mike Tyson.

He was the knockout king. Arguably, the most exciting heavyweight champion the world has ever seen. And, importantly, the youngest heavyweight champ ever.

Tyson sat atop of the pile at just 20-years-old and had the world at his feet. However, the loss of his trainer and surrogate father, Cus D'Amato, seemed to derail the prodigy.

Article continues below

Now aged 50, Tyson is releasing a book titled 'Iron Ambition: My Life with Cus D’Amato' that tries to explain how D'Amato influenced him and his journey.

Now, Tyson hasn't always been the easiest man to interview. He's been known to go off on reporters if he doesn't like their line of questioning and more than that, say some pretty inappropriate things to upcoming opponents.

Article continues below

One hot button topic is the rape charges back in 1992 that saw Tyson spend three years in jail.

For some reason, while discussing Tyson's new book, NPR reporter David Greene asked Tyson about the incident and got a defiant answer.

“I don't feel like I'd be doing my job if you and I were sitting here and I didn't bring up the rape conviction. Was that an instance where you regret how you treated someone?” Greene asked.

But Tyson shot back: “I didn't never rape that woman. That's just something I got arrested for, but I ain't never rape that woman.

“You know, it's funny, nobody tell me anything but you. Do you feel you're being a man or you're being tough telling me that, or do you feel like you're being a reporter?

“They gave me opportunities to just admit that I raped this person and let me go, but I would never do that. I couldn't live with myself doing that.”

Via the Daily Star, some listeners of the show were concerned with Tyson's health after hearing him during the interview.

“Tyson didn't sound well during that interview,” one listener noted.

“His breathing sounded really laboured to me," said another.

In all fairness, that line of questioning would get anybody worked up.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms