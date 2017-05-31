Coming off a Conference Finals season, Boston has more assets than any other team. What do they do with them?

In the Pierce deal, Celtics President and general manager Danny Ainge let Nets general manager Billy King badly overpay him, mortgaging the Nets’ future for the immediate gains of declining veterans. With no other team really in the running, King consistently outbid himself, and Ainge ended up with a feast – first round picks in all of 2014, 2016 and 2018, all of which were completely unprotected, as well as the right to swap picks in 2017. It is that right to swap picks that will see the Celtics pick first next month, as well as having previously picked 17th in 2014 (James Young) and 3rd in 2016 (Jaylen Brown), along with who knows where next year. Pierce and Garnett, meanwhile, have long since departed the Nets.

Just as Ainge was patient in those negotiations, allowing King to keep tickling his own bid upwards, he has remained patient at every turn since. That one trade is what put the hitherto-scuffling Celtics in an extremely asset-rich situation, and Ainge’s moves since have been designed to keep them there. Very rarely have they made moves that dealt future assets in the form of draft picks in exchange for the immediacy of players under contract; the lone significant time that it happened, trading the first round pick that eventually became Skal Labissiere to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, was one of the best deals of a generation. Patience followed by timely underpayments is the perfect recipe for rebuilding without tanking.

At the most recent trade deadline, Ainge remained patient. We can never truly know from the outside whether they truly were, yet rumours abounded that both Chicago Bulls swingman Jimmy Butler and Indiana Pacers forward Paul George were both plenty available at the trade deadline for any team willing to part with the right future assets. Both would have merited paying a premium, Butler especially, and few teams with quality draft assets potentially would or could be considered likely or sensible to deal them for an incumbent star. (The L.A. Lakers, for example, could not get a deal on a quality draft pick that they could not be sure at the time that they would even have had, given the protection on it that meant they did not know they had it until the results of the lottery.) Teams with high draft picks generally do not seek to trade them for one star because teams with high draft picks generally are still on the way down, and need a foundation of talent beyond that one player before they can think that way, a talent foundation best obtained from multiple years near the top of the draft.

The Celtics were the rare exception, and so all eyes fell onto them. Yet even if it was true that George and/or Butler were available, and even if it was true that Ainge could have had them had he parted with the Nets pick, he did not do so. To the frustration of much of his fanbase, and myself, Ainge kept the pick, supposedly so with his eyes on drafting Washington’s freshman guard Markelle Fultz.

And again, the patience has paid off. Having won the lottery and the right to pick first, Fultz is now Ainge’s if he wants him.

Whatever direction Ainge chooses to go with the #1 overall pick, with the draft in general, and with the summer as a whole, it seems highly likely that the Celtics will still stay relatively young. They are already the sixth youngest team in the league, and they are about to have four more draft picks, at least the first of which is going to immediately join the team.

Even if the #1 pick were to be traded – and, it should be remembered, #1 overall picks are extremely rarely traded – Ainge still has young reinforcements coming in the form of 2016 first round picks Guerschon Yabusele and Ante Zizic. Indeed, Yabusele spent part of last season with the Celtics’ D-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, thereby being as directly involved with the team as he could without being under contract to them. The 20-year-old Zizic meanwhile played his first ever Euroleague minutes with Turkish side Darussafaka last season, looked thoroughly capable in them, and will have Tyler Zeller’s roster spot someday very soon. The Adriatic League is pretty good, yet Zizic was way too good for it, hence his mid-season move to Darussafaka and the Euroleague. Between the two players, there’s a lot to like there.

As evidenced by the selections of Yabusele and Zizic, the rare first rounder draft-and-stashes, Ainge’s patience is not simply something manifest through a lack of consolidation trades. At a time that many of the future picks he has long traded for are starting to come to fruition, Ainge remains patient in his execution with them; the eight picks he had in 2016 yielded only Brown and Demetrius Jackson immediately, and included three draft-and-stashes (including the aforementioned duo plus Abdel Nader in the second round), with two other second rounders being traded for a 2019 first round pick from Memphis. Although once rumoured to have offered six picks for the Charlotte Hornets’ 2015 first rounder which they eventually used on Frank Kaminsky but which the Celtics would have used on Stanley Johnson - suggesting he will change gear if he ever finds anyone worthy - Ainge was prepared to play the long game in last year’s draft even when knowing his team would be a playoff team this season.

By virtue of their best player being so comparatively underpaid, the Celtics also have the opportunity to make some waves on the free agency market this summer. This season is a pretty good one for free agents; some elite names on the market include Gordon Hayward, Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry. Hayward in particular has long been thought of as a likely candidate for the Celtics, on account of the fact that joining would be a reunion between himself and his former head coach at Butler, Brad Stevens. A bit of cap fiddling could get the Celtics as-near-as-is maximum salary cap space this summer, a rare repeat feat having also done so last season in the successful pursuit of Al Horford. And it will not take much cap manoeuvring to do it – the renouncing of free agents alone is essentially enough.

They have, then, plenty of options. Perhaps more than any other team in the league. Armed with the combination of the high pick, the hitherto-unmentioned three second rounders, the 53 wins, the Conference Finals run and the cap space, the Celtics might be the one team in the league capable of getting anybody that is available this summer. That is truly what it means to be asset rich.

So, what on Earth do they do with it all?