Football

Conte.

Chelsea are closing in their first signing of the summer in £42m deal

It’s scary to think that Chelsea picked up an incredible 93 points in the Premier League during Antonio Conte’s debut season.

The Italian boss only made four signings upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge - N’Golo Kante, David Luiz, Marcos Alonso and Michy Batshuayi. Therefore, you can’t really call this Chelsea squad, ‘his’ squad.

Nonetheless, he led the side he inherited to Premier League glory with relative ease.

And next season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he did so once again - especially if he makes a couple of decent acquisitions in the coming months.

And, according to the Independent, he’s closing in on his first summer purchase.

Chelsea in for Bakayoko

That’s because Chelsea are in talks to sign Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko in a deal worth £42 million.

The defensive midfielder has been crucial to the Ligue 1 side this season, helping them pip Paris Saint-Germain to the title and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

And Conte has identified the 22-year-old as the perfect midfield partner for PFA Player of the Year, N’Golo Kante.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-JUVENTUS

However, Bakayoko’s arrival will mean that Nemanja Matic could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Matic has been heavily linked with a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United and would struggle for first-team football with Kante and Bakayoko being Conte’s preferred partnership.

Watch: Bakayoko's highlights

Meanwhile, it could be a very tough summer for Monaco.

They have already lost one of their star youngsters in Bernardo Silva - who moved to Manchester City for £43 million - while Bakayoko could be on his way to Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Fabinho, Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe have all been linked with big moves to European giants.

Eden Hazard
Didier Drogba
AS Monaco
Thibaut Courtois
Cesar Azpilicueta
Francesc Fabregas
Football
Frank Lampard

