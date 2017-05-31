The Golden State Warriors upped the ante when they signed Kevin Durant last offseason, somehow adding one of the NBA's top players to their stacked roster.

The Warriors were already over the top, but adding Durant is something fans who play NBA 2K don't even have the audacity to do when in the general manager chair. Golden State pulled it off, though, and should be set for years.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are their first test, facing LeBron James and company with the title on the line for the third year in a row. It should be an amazing series, and if you ask Jeff Van Gundy, one of many still to come for the Warriors.

ESPN's duo of analysts Mark Jackson and Van Gundy held a conference call on Tuesday to discuss the NBA Finals, which begin Wednesday night in Oakland. Van Gundy made a huge prediction about the future of the Warriors.

"I think when you’re the prohibitive favorite against LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, that means [Golden State] is a heck of a team, and they sure are. Just the combination of offense and defense, the talent that they’ve been able to amass, it puts them in position where this is a dynasty to me.

"They have their youth, they have their health. I see nothing preventing them from going to eight to ten straight Finals. It will be a massive upset, I think, if they’re not there each and every year," Van Gundy said.

The Warriors are already hitting their third NBA Finals in as many years, and so long as everything stays the course in Golden State, there's definitely reason to believe they'll run the table on the Western Conference for years. There's serious dynasty potential brewing, and they've only just begun.

Considering the Warriors already have a title in the collection, a second to cap off this season would put them in lofty air. The West has its work cut out for it trying to catch up to the Warriors, who are light years ahead after the Durant signing.

Golden State's gone undefeated through the playoffs and are set to clash with the Cavaliers once again. Avenging the 3-1 collapse to exorcise the ghost of 2016 is all that's left for these Warriors to accomplish.

After that, who knows. Van Gundy, fans and plenty of analysts all agree that the sky is the limit for this Warriors team.