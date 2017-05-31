There is no single blueprint for how a footballer can spend his career, no matter how big they might get.

We've seen plenty of legends depart the game this year. Xabi Alonso is one, but there has been many extra special cases too.

Take Philipp Lahm and Francesco Totti for example. Two players who spent their entire careers with the same clubs. Extraordinary.

Article continues below

And don't forget John Terry. After captaining Chelsea for nearly 15 years, he has brought the curtain down on his career at Stamford Bridge and is yet to decide what the future holds for him.

But, of course, some players prefer to head for warmer climates like America or China and enjoy the winter of their careers.

Article continues below

Or, if they are from outside of Europe, they head home. That certainly has proved to be the case for 76-time Brazil international Maicon.

The marauding full-back rose to stardom as Inter Milan's flying right-back and quickly established himself as one of the best in the world in his position.

At 30-years-old, he made a £3 million move to Manchester City and he has never really recovered since. A three-year spell with Roma back in Serie A followed before his contract expired in the summer of 2016.

After Maicon failed to find another club, many assumed that the Brazilian defender was heading for retirement and after a year out of the game, at 35-years-old, it seemed a pretty safe assumption.

However, Brazilian club Avai, who have just been promoted to the top-flight, announced on Wednesday that they have secured the veteran's signature.

Maicon said on his new club's Twitter account: "Hello, Avai nation! This is Maicon speaking. I'll be with you in our challenges this year! Salutes to everybody!"

It's quite the coup for Avai and not only have the secured a vastly experienced player, but they appear to have gotten him for a reasonable price, too.

According to ESPN, Maicon is set to earn £14,000-a-month with Avai - yes, a month and not a week - and could make his debut against Sport Recife on Sunday.

Maicon helped Inter win four Serie A titles and one Champions League crown during his time in Italy, but can he help Avai establish themselves?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms