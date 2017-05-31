GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Man City flop Maicon makes surprising move after being without a club for a year

There is no single blueprint for how a footballer can spend his career, no matter how big they might get.

We've seen plenty of legends depart the game this year. Xabi Alonso is one, but there has been many extra special cases too.

Take Philipp Lahm and Francesco Totti for example. Two players who spent their entire careers with the same clubs. Extraordinary.

And don't forget John Terry. After captaining Chelsea for nearly 15 years, he has brought the curtain down on his career at Stamford Bridge and is yet to decide what the future holds for him.

But, of course, some players prefer to head for warmer climates like America or China and enjoy the winter of their careers.

Or, if they are from outside of Europe, they head home. That certainly has proved to be the case for 76-time Brazil international Maicon.

The marauding full-back rose to stardom as Inter Milan's flying right-back and quickly established himself as one of the best in the world in his position.

At 30-years-old, he made a £3 million move to Manchester City and he has never really recovered since. A three-year spell with Roma back in Serie A followed before his contract expired in the summer of 2016.

Stoke City v Manchester City - Premier League

After Maicon failed to find another club, many assumed that the Brazilian defender was heading for retirement and after a year out of the game, at 35-years-old, it seemed a pretty safe assumption.

However, Brazilian club Avai, who have just been promoted to the top-flight, announced on Wednesday that they have secured the veteran's signature.

Maicon said on his new club's Twitter account: "Hello, Avai nation! This is Maicon speaking. I'll be with you in our challenges this year! Salutes to everybody!"

AS Roma v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

It's quite the coup for Avai and not only have the secured a vastly experienced player, but they appear to have gotten him for a reasonable price, too.

According to ESPN, Maicon is set to earn £14,000-a-month with Avai - yes, a month and not a week - and could make his debut against Sport Recife on Sunday.

Maicon helped Inter win four Serie A titles and one Champions League crown during his time in Italy, but can he help Avai establish themselves?

Topics:
Serie A
Football
AS Roma
Inter Milan

