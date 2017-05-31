GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Extreme Rules.

Backstage update on plans for Fatal Five Way match at Extreme Rules

Five of the biggest stars on Monday Night RAW will compete this weekend for the opportunity to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at the Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view (PPV).

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and Bray Wyatt are set to meet in a Fatal Five Way match in the main event of Extreme Rules this Sunday (June 4, 2017) from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The winner will have the unfortunate privilege of taking on Lesnar in his first ever Universal Title defense next month.

Lesnar won the WWE Universal Title back at WrestleMania 33 when he defeated Goldberg after an epic back-and-forth clash between the two beasts.

Reigns comes off of a program with Braun Strowman, who is currently out due to injury, Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe are currently in the midst of a heated feud, Finn Balor is looking to regain the Universal Title he never lost, and Bray Wyatt is looking to solidify himself as "The New Face Of Fear" with yet another world title win.

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestle Zone), Dave Meltzer noted that the plan to have the winner of the Fatal Five Way challenge for Lesnar's title in a "one and done" match remains in place. The plan is still for Braun Strowman to work with Lesnar at SummerSlam in August.

If the winner of the match were to be Samoa Joe, Finn Balor or Seth Rollins, however, (Balor and Rollins currently being the front-runners to emerge victorious), those plans could change as a much longer build-up would be given to those bouts as opposed to a "one and done" program.

It should be noted, however, that a match between Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt is being advertised for the June 26th episode of Monday Night RAW, which takes place just before the Great Balls Of Fire PPV, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This could indicate that Wyatt will win the Fatal Five Way Sunday, and his dark match with Lesnar is a test run for their match at Great Balls Of Fire.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of Wyatt taking on Lesnar at Great Balls Of Fire? Who do you think will win this Sunday? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

John Cena
WWE

