For the third season in a row, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

With the Finals beginning on Thursday night, both teams will be looking for supremacy in their championship series against one another after both winning one title each in the previous two meetings in the Finals; Warriors in 2015, and Cavaliers in 2016.

It's predicted to be another tightly-contested series, just like last year's seven-game thriller, and if either team is to come out on top, they'll need their star players to perform. LeBron James for Cleveland, and Kevin Durant and Steph Curry for Golden State.

There has been much discussion amongst fans this year on who is the best player out of those three, and Scottie Pippen made the case on ESPN's The Jump on Tuesday that Curry isn't the best player in the 2017 NBA Finals.

The former Chicago Bulls player said, according to CBS Sports' Chris Barnewall: "I think we also have to look at it now that he's not the best player on either team. Even though he's a two-time MVP. Right now, he's not the best player on his team.

"He's not a dominant player. He's a great player, and the things that he does on the basketball court force Cleveland to have to do things to get the ball out of his hands, but in terms of what LeBron [James] and [Kevin Durant] can do, those guys can dominate you in all areas of the game."

Jump to 5:17 in the video below for Pippen's thoughts on Curry

Pippen makes a good point, especially when you compare how all three players have performed in the playoffs. James is averaging 32.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in this year's postseason, while Durant has been averaging 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

Curry, on the other hand, has been averaging 28.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, and while some of these stats might be better than Durant, the reason why some still consider him better is the way he is able to dominate and beat their opponents on the court, no matter the situation.

We'll have to wait until tomorrow night to see if Curry responds to Pippen's claim, and shows that the Chicago Bulls player is wrong about him not being the best player in the NBA Finals this year.