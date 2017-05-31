Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

Scottie Pippen on why Kevin Durant is better than Steph Curry

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For the third season in a row, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

With the Finals beginning on Thursday night, both teams will be looking for supremacy in their championship series against one another after both winning one title each in the previous two meetings in the Finals; Warriors in 2015, and Cavaliers in 2016.

It's predicted to be another tightly-contested series, just like last year's seven-game thriller, and if either team is to come out on top, they'll need their star players to perform. LeBron James for Cleveland, and Kevin Durant and Steph Curry for Golden State.

There has been much discussion amongst fans this year on who is the best player out of those three, and Scottie Pippen made the case on ESPN's The Jump on Tuesday that Curry isn't the best player in the 2017 NBA Finals.

The former Chicago Bulls player said, according to CBS Sports' Chris Barnewall: "I think we also have to look at it now that he's not the best player on either team. Even though he's a two-time MVP. Right now, he's not the best player on his team.

"He's not a dominant player. He's a great player, and the things that he does on the basketball court force Cleveland to have to do things to get the ball out of his hands, but in terms of what LeBron [James] and [Kevin Durant] can do, those guys can dominate you in all areas of the game."

Jump to 5:17 in the video below for Pippen's thoughts on Curry

Pippen makes a good point, especially when you compare how all three players have performed in the playoffs. James is averaging 32.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in this year's postseason, while Durant has been averaging 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

Curry, on the other hand, has been averaging 28.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, and while some of these stats might be better than Durant, the reason why some still consider him better is the way he is able to dominate and beat their opponents on the court, no matter the situation.

We'll have to wait until tomorrow night to see if Curry responds to Pippen's claim, and shows that the Chicago Bulls player is wrong about him not being the best player in the NBA Finals this year.

Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs - Game Three

Topics:
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Western Conference

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE superstar takes a huge shot at RAW's writing team

WWE superstar takes a huge shot at RAW's writing team

Former WWE Superstar goes off on CM Punk's recent $1 million indie offer

Former WWE Superstar goes off on CM Punk's recent $1 million indie offer

Arsenal fans lose the plot as club inches towards bizarre £6.8 million signing

Arsenal fans lose the plot as club inches towards bizarre £6.8 million signing

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

WWE fans may have missed a massive clue in the Enzo Amore/Big Cass saga

WWE fans may have missed a massive clue in the Enzo Amore/Big Cass saga

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again