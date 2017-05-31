GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Alexa Bliss.

Jerry Lawler on 'hard to watch' Alexa Bliss Segment on RAW

Alexa Bliss was center-ring for one of the worst segments the WWE has put on in a long time this past Monday Night.

Bliss, the current Monday Night RAW Women's Champion, is currently in the midst of her feud with Bayley, who she is set to defend her title against this weekend at WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) from Baltimore, Maryland. Bliss and Bayley will collide in a kendo stick-on-a-pole match, where the first woman to grab the kendo stick (which will be hanging above the ring) will be able to legally use it.

This past Monday on RAW Bliss put on a "This Is Your Life" segment in which she brought back some old friends from Bayley's past. Bliss brought back Bayley's ex-boyfriend and old best friend from childhood, and the two ended up making out with one another in the end.

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler recently took to his podcast, Dinner With The King, to discuss the failed segment which he was clearly wasn't a fan of. King said there's nothing left to do except 'move on' from the angle (quotes via Wrestle Zone):

“Sometimes things happen that just don’t turn out like you envision it. I’m sure that’s exactly what happened there. Here’s the other thing: it’s live T.V. That’s a double-edged sword, believe me.

When something doesn’t turn out the way you planned it, there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s there. It was live and everybody saw it. That was just one of those cases. You just gotta move on.”

During the segment fellow  WWE commentator Booker T commented that the segment was 'hard to watch', and Lawler couldn't have said it better himself:

“You know what, that could have well have been a Vince [McMahon] line. I’m not sure, because I wasn’t there. But either way, that was the right thing to say. It was probably conveying the thoughts of everybody watching it.”

The segment was so poorly received by fans on social media that they virtually removed all references to it, with exception to the beatdown Bliss gave Bayley at the end of the ordeal.

What are your thoughts on Lawler's comments regarding Bliss' segment on RAW? And what were your thoughts about the spot?

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

