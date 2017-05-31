GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Mesut Ozil Alexis Sanchez.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have a plan to hold Arsenal to ransom in contract talks

Regardless of which side of the table you sit on, the last week has been pretty interesting if you're an Arsenal fan.

First of all, they won the FA Cup against Chelsea at Wembley to give Arsene Wenger his record seventh victory in the competition.

The 2-1 victory came courtesy of goals from Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey and the Gunners have now claimed three of the last four FA Cups.

However, that does not placate the Gunners faithful that pine to seriously contend for the Premier League and the Champions League.

So, when it was announced on Tuesday that Arsene Wenger had agreed a new two-year deal with the club due to be signed Wednesday, it came as no surprise that the fans had a mixed reaction.

But what about Mesut Ozil and Sanchez's reaction? Both men have been involved in their own respective long-running contract saga that needs to be addressed this summer.

Both men can walk for free next summer in the midst of their primes, and what would that say to the prospective arrivals Wenger plans to bring to the Emirates Stadium this summer?

Sanchez and Ozil are both already on £140,000-a-week, but they are both holding out for a raise to £350,000-a-week.

FBL-EUR-C1-ARSENAL-GALATASARAY

According to the Mirror, they plan to pay close attention to each other's negotiations and one will not sign for the club without the other. So, it's either keep both men and improve, or lose both and start again.

Ozil is said to have received an offer of £280,000-a-week to stay in the red half of north London, but the German is not willing to compromise at all.

Upon Wenger signing his new deal, owner Stan Kroenke said: “Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

"It’s what the fans, players, staff, manager and board expect and we won’t rest until that is achieved. Arsene is the best person to help us make that happen. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing.”

If his reign starts with the departure of his two best players, Wenger will really have his work cut out.

