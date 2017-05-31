It's clear that Oscar De La Hoya isn't a fan of the proposed boxing superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Earlier this month De La Hoya wrote a passionate letter in which he expressed his displeasure with the proposed match-up. He stated that Mayweather vs. Pacquiao, which was built-up for multiple years, dug boxing into a hole due to its failure to live up to the hype.

De La Hoya feels that while McGregor vs. Mayweather has all the hype of the combat sports world behind it, it will leave fight fans with the same result as Mayweather vs. Pacquiao and dig boxing into an even deeper hole than it's already in.

Of course, De La Hoya feels that a fight that would make more sense is a bout between "The Notorious One" and a fighter he promotes, who just so happens to be the biggest name in boxing today, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (quotes via FOX Sports):

“Imagine Conor McGregor and Golden Boy [Promotions] coming together. The only fight that I would love to see and it’s the one that makes the most sense, that would be the most exciting, that would be a guaranteed knockout is against “Canelo” Alvarez,” De La Hoya said.

Interestingly enough, Alvarez's only loss of his professional career came at the hands of Floyd Mayweather. The pair met back in 2013 where Mayweather took home a majority decision win over the Mexican superstar.

Since that loss, Canelo has embarked on a seven-fight win streak and has become the biggest name in boxing due to Mayweather's retirement in 2015. That retirement may be coming to an end soon, however, if his negotiations to return to the squared circle against the Irish MMA champ goes well.

UFC President Dana White, who is working hard to make the superfight between McGregor and Mayweather happen, recently took to Twitter to respond to De La Hoya's criticism of the matchup, and he seems flabbergasted by the former Mexican star's stance.

White posted a video in which De La Hoya said, “To me it will be a disrespect for boxing if a UFC fighter who has zero experience in boxing came and fought Floyd Mayweather." White responded to this by saying, simply, "WTF @OscarDeLaHoya?????" and also tagged Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather in the post:

What are your thoughts on the possible match-up between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor? How do you feel about Oscar De La Hoya's comments? Let us know in the comments section below!

