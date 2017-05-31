Brock Lesnar is currently scheduled to have his first Universal Championship defense at WWE's Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in July later this year.

His opponent for that event will be decided this weekend as the winner of Extreme Rules' Fatal Five-Way will go on to challenge The Beast Incarnate for his title. One of either Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, or Bray Wyatt will be his eventual challenger.

However, a recent advertisement has shown the Universal champion will have another match before the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view takes place.

WrestleZone has reported: "According to local advertisements, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is being advertised to face Bray Wyatt for the Title at the June 26th WWE Raw taping at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"The match is likely being advertised as the dark match main event, and is before the WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV taking place on July 9th in Dallas, TX, which will be headlined by Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Title."

Fans watching the Monday Night RAW live at the Staples Center on June 26 will be hoping it doesn't end up being a dark match as if it isn't, this would mark the first time in almost 15 years that Lesnar has competed live on the show.

The Beast Incarnate's last match on RAW came in July 2002 when he took on Tommy Dreamer in a Singapore Cane match, which he won. This was his last match on the brand before he switched over to SmackDown to feud with The Rock for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Lesnar's Opponent

As for Lesnar's opponent for the event, dark match or not, he will be facing Bray Wyatt, which is a match many WWE fans are intrigued by as they have never seen it before. This could, therefore, indicate that it will be Wyatt winning the Fatal Five-Way this weekend and facing Lesnar

This could, therefore, indicate that it will be Wyatt winning the Fatal Five-Way this weekend and facing Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire for the Universal Championship, with the dark match on RAW the week before being used as a warm-up to put on the best show possible the pay-per-view event.

