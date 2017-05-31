Predicting the Premier League can be a nightmare.

Just look at the 2015/16 season when 5000/1 shots Leicester City incredibly won the title.

Who saw that coming apart from a handful of lucky punters who placed a couple of quid on it in pre-season? No-one.

Predicting one season might be hard enough, but imagine how hard it is to predict the Premier League eight years from now.

Well, that’s what the Mirror attempted in a rather hilarious article back in 2012.

Back in September 2012, Alan Pardew signed an eight-year contract at Newcastle. In response, the Mirror jokingly guessed what the top-flight would look like in 2020.

It’s makes for a very funny read - but don't take it too seriously...

Alex Ferguson is still in charge of Manchester United

Will it happen? No. Ferguson retired after the 2012/13 campaign.

Chelsea and Manchester City go bankrupt

Will it happen? No. The owners of the respective clubs are still very rich and the future of both Chelsea and City are bright.

Sam Allardyce takes over at Real Madrid

Will it happen? Well, he took over at England - for one match. He’s now unemployed after leaving Crystal Palace so maybe he will replace Zinedine Zidane soon?

Raheem Sterling is a grandfather and captains England at Euro 2020

Will it happen? We can’t imagine Sterling being captain of England in three years time. As for the grandfather bit, we highly doubt it.

Arsene Wenger believes next season will be Arsenal’s year

Will it happen? Quite possibly. It was announced that Wenger will stay at Arsenal for another two years, until 2019. Just one extra season and this prediction could come true!

Liverpool considering moving to Boston

Will it happen? In three years time? Absolutely not. But will Premier League clubs relocate to other countries in many years to come? Possibly.

David Beckham is prime minister

Will it happen? Well, Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn aren’t exactly winning too many plaudits so could Beckham be in 10 Downing Street in three years? Don’t rule it out.

Sky Sports 4D celebrates Harry Redknapp’s 75th birthday

Will it happen? Well, Harry Redknapp is back in football management with Birmingham and could well be still around when he turns 75. Sky Sports have 3D, but will it have 4D in three years time? Unlikely.

A ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ style competition for the England national team

Will it happen? Things have got pretty bad for English football but will it ever get this desperate? We sure hope not.

