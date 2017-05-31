The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate is hotter than ever with King James competing in his seventh NBA Finals in a row.

He'll have to take down a superteam that became a super-duperteam when they signed Kevin Durant last summer in the Golden State Warriors for a third summer in a row. It's another legacy moment for James, with a chance to topple a leviathan.

Should James add a second back-to-back to his resume, he'll definitely be in the greatest of all-time conversation. He passed Jordan in total career playoff points scored this year, and if he can add a few rings to the end of his career, will definitely challenge him for the No. 1 spot.

Many fans already feel that James is the greatest to ever play, blending insane athleticism, incredible physicality, amazing selflessness and lockdown defense to be the most complete player the NBA has ever seen.

Others still believe in the greatness of Jordan eclipsing the rest of the NBA's superstars. His unmatched killer instinct and talent revolutionized the NBA, making it one of the most successful major sport leagues in the world.

When choosing between them it's really a win-win situation, but what if you had to pick one to start your team? Tracy McGrady sat down with Paul Pierce and Rachel Nichols on ESPN's the jump and debated

“I think if you want to start a team, I’m going to go with LeBron because of him being able to take lesser talent and elevate those guys… Because of his pass-first mentality, being able to elevate his team in terms of their style of play.

“Mike is going out there trying to get 30 and 40 points. He’s not looking to make his team better,” McGrady said, making his case for LeBron.

Pierce was in disbelief that McGrady could pick against His Airness, immediately going into why he would take Jordan over LeBron every time. Paul may have a little bias after battling with King James so long in the Eastern Conference.

"I'm trying to win though, Jordan is a winner. Period. College, pro. When the game is on the line, who do you want? That's who I want to play with," Pierce said.

"Jordan is the greatest player to ever play the game. He demanded so much from his teammates, he may not have elevated his teammates with his passing, although he was a great passer. He elevated his teammates with his demeanor, his attitude."

LeBron's leapfrogged a number of legends to be the latest superstar endlessly measured side-by-side with Jordan. Who do you got? Let us know in the comments!