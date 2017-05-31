GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Kurt Angle.

Potential spoiler on who texted Kurt Angle on RAW

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Kurt Angle began his first storyline on the show since he returning following WrestleMania 33 earlier this year.

The RAW general manager was handed a phone by RAW commentator Corey Graves. The phone appeared to have a text from an anonymous person which Graves immediately went to show Angle.

Angle was surprised by what the text said, but we are yet to know who sent the text and why they did. Since Monday night, rumors have started to emerge as to what this storyline angle might mean for The Olympic Hero.

Return of Stephanie McMahon

One of the angles for this storyline involves the return of Stephanie McMahon, who hasn't been seen since going through a table at WrestleMania 33 and therefore wasn't part of the appointment of Angle to the general manager position of RAW despite being commissioner of the show.

Sportskeeda has reported: "Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer recently speculated on who the mystery person is behind the Kurt Angle text message scandal. They seem to think that this angle could lead to the return of Stephanie McMahon."

They also noted: "Meltzer and Alvarez were both under the impression that it will be Stephanie McMahon who will return to try and ‘ruin’ Kurt Angle."

This could be a storyline that extends to a final reveal later this summer at SummerSlam with the return of Stephanie McMahon. The fact she wasn't involved in the hiring of The Olympic Hero could lead to tension between the two.

Angle's In-ring return

Another angle, which was suggested by IWNerd, is that the storyline could lead to the in-ring return of Angle, potentially at SummerSlam, with some fans suggesting his opponent could be Triple H.

Putting the position of RAW general manager on the line in this match could make it a very interesting feud, as a win for The Game could bring back The Authority to Monday nights.

It's too soon to tell what this storyline angle could be for The Olympic Hero, but with some of the suggestions that have already circulated, it could be a very exciting summer for Kurt Angle.

Would you like to see Kurt Angle take on Triple H at SummerSlam?

