So, two more years of Arsene Wenger has been confirmed.

Arsenal will remain under the guidance of the Frenchman through to 2019 and that would take his storied tenure in north London to 23 years.

However, the last time the Gunners won the Premier League was back in 2004 and several FA Cup victories since have left the fan base unsatisfied.

Still, under Wenger's guidance, the club have won two league and cup doubles as well as completing the only unbeaten season in Premier League history en route to their 2004 triumph.

After 21 years with the club, what is his best XI ever? Take a look below:

David Seaman (1990-2003)

Yes, you could argue that Jens Lehmann should have this slot as the stopper behind the invincibles, but he was not as good a goalkeeper as David Seaman. His save against Paul Peschisolido back in the 2002-03 season will be remembered forever and he was in goal for two double-winning sides in 1998 and 2002.

Laurent Koscielny (2010-)

Ok, we know Laurent Koscielny is not a full-back, but he deserves to be in this line-up ahead of a Lee Dixon or a Lauren, and, he could certainly do a fine job there. He has made 290 appearances for Arsenal and has three FA Cups to his name and if he had a better supporting cast at times, he could have achieved much more.

Tony Adams (1983-2002)

The epitome of a captain. Although he may not have too many kind things to say about Arsene Wenger these days, he was the rock at the back when the Frenchman arrived that he has often struggled to buy since. Adams won four league titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups and one Cup Winners Cup in Arsenal colours.

Sol Campbell (2001-2006 & 2010)

When Wenger convinced then-Spurs captain Sol Campbell to join the Gunners, it rocked British football down to its foundations. Campbell would go on to be the rock behind the double-winning side in 2002 and the Invincibles in 2004 and was one of the best defenders in the world during his time at the club.

Ashley Cole (1999-2006)

Arsenal fans might not want to admit it, but Cole is one of the best players they have ever produced. He enjoyed wild success with the Gunners before controversially moving on to Chelsea, but between those two clubs, he was almost indisputably the best left-back in the world for a decade.

Robert Pires (2000-2006)

Another formidable talent that just pips the free-scoring Freddie Ljungberg to a spot on the flanks. He was the FWA Footballer of the Year in 2002 and was also in the PFA Team of the Season three years in a row as he helped Arsenal to their greatest period of success in modern history.

Cesc Fabregas (2003-2011)

Another sore wound to Arsenal fans, but the Spanish playmaker broke into the Gunners first team at 16 years of age giving Paul Ince the run around against Wolves in the League Cup. He has gone on to win just about everything in the game and prior to leaving for Barcelona, he was the absolute heartbeat of Arsenal.

Patrick Vieira (1996-2005)

Another player that Wenger plucked from relative obscurity and he went on to become the best player in his position in the world. Vieira had everything to dominate a midfield and was a worthy heir to Adams' throne as captain. Arsenal's spine has never truly been the same since he departed.

Marc Overmars (1997-2000)

The flying Dutch winger only spent three years at Highbury before Barcelona spent £25 million to prize him away, but they were three tremendous years. He got into double figures for goals every single year for Arsenal and his pace on the left flank was almost untouchable. His winner at Old Trafford to secure a precious 1-0 victory in 1998 will never be forgotten among Gunners.

Alexis Sanchez (2014-)

The industrious Chilean has just come off a 30-goal season for the Gunners and if it wasn't for him, who knows where the club would have been for the past three years. It's tough to put him above Ian Wright, the genius Dennis Bergkamp and even Robin Van Persie, but he is more of an all-arounder than those players.

Thierry Henry (1999-2009 & 2012)

The best player of the lot. Wenger turned a flying left winger into one of the greatest forwards that ever lived. He's Arsenal's all-time record goalscorer with 228 goals in 376 games and was the catalyst behind the 2002 double-winning side and the 2004 Invincibles. He was a four-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, two-time PFA Players' Player of the Year and he was named to the PFA Team of the Year six times on top of a whole host of other accolades. Many consider him Arsenal's greatest ever player.

