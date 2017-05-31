GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Thierry Henry reacts to Arsene Wenger's new deal at Arsenal

So, it’s two more years for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

The club have announced that the Frenchman will turn his 21-year reign into a 23-year reign, despite the protests from the ‘Wenger Out’ campaign.

Wenger’s current contract expired this summer and there was uncertainty surrounding his future during the latter stages of the season.

That uncertainty may have cost the Gunners are Champions League place with them finishing outside the top four for the first time during Wenger’s reign.

However, Arsenal fans will enter the summer with optimism after Wenger guided his side to FA Cup glory, beating Chelsea 2-1 in the final.

But not all fans will enjoy the summer months after they discovered the news that Wenger will still be at the club come the start of next season.

While Gooners have taken to social media to express their views - good and bad - over the past 24 hours, it’s now Thierry Henry’s chance to give his opinion.

He spoke to Sky Sports about the announcement and the club legend insists he is “happy” for his former boss.

AS Monaco v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

Henry reacts to Wenger's announcement

"I said two weeks ago he was going to stay and I wasn't wrong," Henry said.

"People were talking to me about announcements today, but the announcement would have been if he was leaving.

"But he is not leaving, the board have assessed the situation to see if it was the best for the club. There is nothing new for me or at Arsenal. For 21 years - and now the 22nd and 23rd - he will be here.

"As an Arsenal fan, and as a guy who had Arsene as a coach and have maximum respect for him, I'm happy to see him at the club. But time will tell (if the decision is correct)."

FBL-BRITAIN-ARSENAL-CHARLTON

Wenger needs to win the league

And, according to Henry, the only way it will be the correct decision is if Wenger wins his first Premier League title since 2004 in the next two years.

"They finished the season strongly, although they have done that before. Raising yourself for the FA Cup final, to beat one team on one day is one thing. To do it over 38 games is a different story," he said.

"Everyone is waiting for the title; the club, the players, the fans and Arsene himself.

"That's what I want to see because raising your game for one day is one thing, but everybody is waiting for that to be done over 38 games."

Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger holds up

What Arsenal need to do

But Arsenal seem a long way off doing that right now. They finished 18 points adrift of champions Chelsea, while they were pipped to fourth by Liverpool.

However, they finished the campaign with five straight league victories after Wenger changed to a 3-4-3 formation.

And Henry hopes that the players can pick up where they left off with that new formation.

"I can only go with what Wenger is saying. He says the team is good enough," Henry added.

"He might buy one or two players having, as he's claimed, created a dynamic to win the title finally.

"But I've heard that before, and the year before, and the year before. Hopefully a change in system might be the thing that helps them win the title next year."

