GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

De Gea.

What Manchester United said to Real Madrid's £60m bid for David de Gea

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jose Mourinho is probably keen to get his chequebook out as soon as possible - especially considering that city rivals Manchester City have wasted no time in doing just that.

City have already moved to sign Bernardo Silva for £43m and look set to land Benfica goalkeeper Ederson and Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy in the coming days.

Meanwhile, United are being linked with Antoine Griezmann but appear no closer to securing a deal for the Atletico Madrid forward.

Article continues below

Instead, it seems that Mourinho has a fight on his hands to keep hold of his players, rather than sign them.

That’s because reports emerged on Wednesday night that Real Madrid had bid £60 million for David de Gea.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Brock Lesnar's opponent for possible first RAW match in 15 years

Brock Lesnar's opponent for possible first RAW match in 15 years

WWE Hall Of Famer has harsh criticism for Alexa Bliss' recent RAW segment

WWE Hall Of Famer has harsh criticism for Alexa Bliss' recent RAW segment

In 2012, the Mirror predicted 8 things that would happen in Premier League by 2020

In 2012, the Mirror predicted 8 things that would happen in Premier League by 2020

The Spanish ‘keeper was on the verge of joining Madrid in August 2015, only for the deal to collapse on deadline day.

Two years later, and it seems Los Blancos have learned their lesson. By starting their pursuit of De Gea before the transfer window has even opened, the chances of them running out of time this time around is unlikely.

But they will need to up their £60m bid in order to sign him, it seems. According to Sky Sports, United have rejected their original offer.

Manchester United v Swansea City - Premier League

Or have they?

Shortly after Sky Sports’ report, the Independent said that United sources claimed they were unaware of any bid from Madrid for De Gea.

Whether there has been a bid or not, it seems clear that Madrid are keen on De Gea.

It’s going to take a mammoth offer for Mourinho to even consider it, though.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
David de Gea
Rio Ferdinand
Gary Neville
Ryan Giggs
Zinedine Zidane
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Brock Lesnar's opponent for possible first RAW match in 15 years

Brock Lesnar's opponent for possible first RAW match in 15 years

WWE Hall Of Famer has harsh criticism for Alexa Bliss' recent RAW segment

WWE Hall Of Famer has harsh criticism for Alexa Bliss' recent RAW segment

In 2012, the Mirror predicted 8 things that would happen in Premier League by 2020

In 2012, the Mirror predicted 8 things that would happen in Premier League by 2020

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again