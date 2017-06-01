Jose Mourinho is probably keen to get his chequebook out as soon as possible - especially considering that city rivals Manchester City have wasted no time in doing just that.

City have already moved to sign Bernardo Silva for £43m and look set to land Benfica goalkeeper Ederson and Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy in the coming days.

Meanwhile, United are being linked with Antoine Griezmann but appear no closer to securing a deal for the Atletico Madrid forward.

Instead, it seems that Mourinho has a fight on his hands to keep hold of his players, rather than sign them.

That’s because reports emerged on Wednesday night that Real Madrid had bid £60 million for David de Gea.

The Spanish ‘keeper was on the verge of joining Madrid in August 2015, only for the deal to collapse on deadline day.

Two years later, and it seems Los Blancos have learned their lesson. By starting their pursuit of De Gea before the transfer window has even opened, the chances of them running out of time this time around is unlikely.

But they will need to up their £60m bid in order to sign him, it seems. According to Sky Sports, United have rejected their original offer.

Or have they?

Shortly after Sky Sports’ report, the Independent said that United sources claimed they were unaware of any bid from Madrid for De Gea.

Whether there has been a bid or not, it seems clear that Madrid are keen on De Gea.

It’s going to take a mammoth offer for Mourinho to even consider it, though.

