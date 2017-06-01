The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will tip off their third-straight NBA Finals matchup on Thursday night.

Since the Warriors went 12-0 and the Cavs went 12-1 in their respective playoff runs so far, the series will have even more of a spotlight on it as each squad will look to break the 1-1 tie that has played out over the last two seasons.

Over the last week, there have been predictions made by pundits, commentators and fans regarding who will come out on top, but perhaps the best way to forecast the future is to look at a simulation.

The NBA 2K Facebook page posted the results of an official sim done between the two teams with updated rosters, rankings and rotations, and the results were pretty realistic.

It took them seven games, but the hit video game series crowned the Golden State Warriors the 2017 NBA champions.

In Game 1, the Warriors showed their rust and the Cavs looked sharp out of the gates, holding onto a road victory by the score of 112-95. LeBron James and company held Golden State to 43% shooting. It was their first loss of their historic playoff run.

However, the home team Warriors struck back in Game 2, tying the series at 1-1 with a 119-87 victory. Cleveland had a sloppy game, resulting in 18 turnovers and Kevin Durant had 45 points in the dominant win.

Game 3 turned out to be a low-scoring affair, as the Cavaliers defended their home court with a 93-89 victory. With just 30 seconds left in the game with it tied 89-89, Kyrie Irving hit a go-ahead three-pointer. The Warriors couldn’t answer, Tristan Thompson grabbed a rebound and was fouled, converting one of his two free throws to seal the win.

However, the Warriors struck back in Game 4, shooting a ridiculous 61.0 percent from the floor. While the Cavs were able to make a bit of a comeback, the Warriors held on for a 116-111 victory before heading back to Cali for Game 5.

Back on their home court, the Warriors blew out the Cavaliers 110-84, limiting Cleveland to just 32.0 percent shooting. On the other end, Golden State went 14-for-28 from three-point range and their offense clicked on all cylinders.

But, King James and company didn’t wave the white flag and came back with a dominating victory of their own in Game 6, with a 111-89 score. LeBron had a triple-double and a large fourth-quarter run sealed the win for the home team, forcing a decisive, win-or-go-home Game 7.

Shooting 60.0 percent from the field and 59.0 percent from three, the Warriors were able to win their second title in three years with a dominant 132-106 win. Kevin Durant, in search for his first NBA title, poured in 41 points in the victorious effort.

While the series may or not play out like the simulation did, it is very interesting to see how evenly-matched the two teams are, even in a video game.