Golf

Tiger Woods was slapped with a DUI after he was found in his battered Mercedes early on Monday morning..

Police release videos of Tiger Woods being arrested for DUI

Images of Tiger Woods' knackered Mercedes-Benz have been released by police in Florida after the former golfing superstar was charged with driving under the influence.

Woods, a 14-time Major champion, was found asleep at the wheel of his car by officers in Jupiter in the early hours of Monday morning.

His $220,000 SUV was in a complete mess, with minor scuffs, a broken rear light, as well as two flat tyres when Woods was found by the officers.

At first, Woods told the officers that he did not know where he was, before later claiming that he thought he had driven from California.

Woods eventually tested negative for alcohol, telling officers that he was taking a number of prescription drugs to which he had reacted badly.

According to a report submitted by officers on the scene, Woods struggled to stay upright, swaying back and forth as he stepped out of his vehicle.

"I asked Woods if he wished to take off his shoes." said the officer.

"Woods removed his shoes and left them under the front end of my patrol vehicle."

Video footage from the patrol car dash-cam showed Woods to be in a less than sober state, as he battled to keep his eyes open while police searched him.

Omega Dubai Desert Classic - Day One

When asked to recite the alphabet in reverse order, Woods instead insisted that he should, in fact, recite the national anthem in reverse order. However, officers said that he was eventually able to complete the task.

Woods, who has been suffering from a long-term back injury for which he recently had to undergo surgery, wrote in a personal blog post only last week, saying: "It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel. It was instant nerve relief.

"I haven't felt this good in years.

"You mention the word 'fusion', and it’s scary. Other guys who have had fusions or disc replacements like Davis Love III, Retief Goosen, Lee Trevino, Lanny Wadkins and Dudley Hart… they have all come back and played.

Tiger Woods Signs Copies Of His New Book "The 1997 Masters: My Story"

"But more than anything, it made their (his children's) lives better. That’s the most important thing… that I can have a life again with my kids."

You can watch the clips from the police's camera below, which have been provided by Hannah Winston on Twitter.

Harrowing footage of the golfing legend.

Woods also declared his desire to return to golf competitively, as he continued to recover from his surgery.

"As for returning to competitive golf, the long-term prognosis is positive," he added. "My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse,' said Woods.

"I’m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There’s no hurry.

"But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again."

