It looks like Wayne Rooney has played his final game for Manchester United and his glorious career as a Red Devil has come to a close.

After 13 years at Old Trafford, the former Everton striker is still only 31-years-old and is the all-time record goalscorer for Man United and England.

He has won everything there is to win at club level and really will only truly be appreciated when he retires.

But, he still has life in him for now and is looking to secure more regular football next season with a return home to Everton or an ultra-lucrative move to China expected.

Rooney failed to reach double figures for the first time in his United career last season as he was limited to just 15 starts in the Premier League, many of which came at the end of the season.

It seems that boss Jose Mourinho is going in a new direction, but this isn't the first time Rooney has contemplated leaving United.

Back in 2010, the ball was in Rooney's court and it seemed as though, right bang in his prime, the striker wanted out. Mourinho, who was in his first year as Real Madrid boss, was asked for his thoughts on the matter.

"My thoughts are, he will stay," Mourinho starts. "Probably wants to leave for some reasons, but I believe he belongs to Man United, he belongs to Man United fans, he belongs to Old Trafford; I believe he is going to stay. But, if at the end of the day if Manchester United decide he is going to leave, he will go."

But if Rooney was available, would the then-Real Madrid boss be interested?

"Ha ha, everybody would be interested! But, again, I don't think so. I wish. I like him, I like Sir Alex, I like Man United - I believe the best thing for him is to stay there for life."

The interviewer goes on to suggest that reunited Rooney with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu would be something special, and Mourinho's smile said it all.

"Yeah, but he will stay at Old Trafford for sure."

It is interesting that Mourinho believed Rooney should "stay there for life" and the fact that he has a loyalty to veteran striker in Zlatan Ibrahimovic suggests that age is only a number.

