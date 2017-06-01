GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Ozil and Wenger.

The decision Mesut Ozil has made on his Arsenal future

Going into this summer, there were concerns surrounding the future of three important figures at Arsenal.

First up, the contract of their manager, Arsene Wenger, was expiring this summer.

Then, the contracts of both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil both end in the summer of 2018 and the Gunners could face a serious fight to keep hold of their two best players.

But, as we enter the summer, the futures of the aforementioned trio and becoming clearer.

Arsenal have announced that Wenger will be signing a new two-year contract - something that won’t please many Gooners.

If only Sanchez and Ozil could sign a similar deal.

But that doesn’t seem likely - especially considering the latest report in The Times.

Rather unsurprisingly, they claim that Sanchez has decided he wants to leave the club this summer with Bayern Munich being his preferred move.

BRITAIN-EU-WAGES-FBL-ENG-PR-BREXIT

Ozil's decision

But it’s the decision that Ozil has made that is the most interesting.

Matt Hughes, the deputy football correspondent, suggests that Ozil is preparing to reject any contract offer from the north London club in the coming months, with him planning to leave on a free transfer with his deal expires next summer. Arsenal are prepared to offer Ozil and Sanchez new contracts in the region of £280,000, but it seems even that's not enough to convince them to stay.

And Ozil's decision might not go down well at the Emirates.

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

Arsenal would probably be able to earn a transfer fee of around £50 million for the German playmaker this summer, despite there being just one year left on his contract.

Allowing him to enter the final 12 months of his deal would run the risk of letting him go on a Bosman Ruling - and ultimately receiving absolutely nothing for him.

With Sanchez wanting out and Ozil refusing to commit his future at the club, it could be a very tough summer indeed for Arsenal. Especially as they have no Champions League football to entice top quality players with.

