Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Stephen Curry reveals minor ailment heading into NBA Finals

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Since the Golden State Warriors became the first team in NBA history to go a perfect 12-0 through their first three playoff series, it is presumed that the team is clicking on all cylinders now that Kevin Durant is back to full health in advance of the Finals.

However, former two-time MVP Stephen Curry is dealing with a minor injury that no one is talking about.

Starting in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, Curry was forced to wear a sleeve on his dominant right arm as a result of a flare up of the bursitis that he sometimes experiences, according to Jimmy Durkin of The Mercury News.

Despite a nine-day layoff in between the series, Durkin reported that Curry said that he will probably continue to wear the sleeve in Game 1 on Thursday.

“It’s just a little bit of swelling,” Curry said of the ailment, “but has nothing to do with my performance. It doesn’t hurt or anything like that. So I don’t really think about it much. It’s just trying to control that. So we’ll see. It worked pretty well in Game 4 of last series.”

2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability

It’s worth noting that the sleeve had no impact on his performance in Game 4. He ended up scoring 36 points and was dominant on the offensive end in the 129-115 victory.

When asked whether or not the sleeve affects his shot, Curry responded, “If it did, I would not be wearing it.”

In 79 games played during the regular season, Curry averaged 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists over 33.4 minutes per game. This postseason, he has quietly ramped up his scoring output to 28.6 points per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from three. He also has added 5.5 boards and 5.6 dimes per contest.

Curry will use last year’s devastating Finals collapse to the Cavs as a major source of motivation in the upcoming series.

“It has been a great motivating factor,” Curry told reporters, per Martin Rogers of USA Today. “Great memories of (2015) and terrible memories of last year, but they are both lessons that you can learn going into this series."

“I don’t want to feel what I felt last year and I am going to do everything in my power to attack every game with that kind of perspective,” he added.

While he will attack from an individual perspective, he also understands that his team’s cohesion will be a key factor against LeBron James and company.

“We are who we are,” Curry explained. “The same bunch of guys that lived by that ‘just us’ mentality (last time). We are all together. We each have each other’s backs. Out there on the floor that is how we have to play. It has been that way for years and as long as I am here and most of the core (are here) that won’t change.”

2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability

He continued to explain what it takes to be crowned champions: “Knowing what it takes to win, how important every possession is. Focusing on the details, especially against the same team. Just having a better familiarity for how we are going to be successful.”

The highly-anticipated series kicks off on Thursday in what should be must-see television for the entirety of the best-of-seven battle.

Topics:
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
NBA Finals
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Western Conference

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE superstars released in 2012 - where are they now?

WWE superstars released in 2012 - where are they now?

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Thierry Henry reveals what he thinks of Arsene Wenger's new deal at Arsenal

Thierry Henry reveals what he thinks of Arsene Wenger's new deal at Arsenal

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again