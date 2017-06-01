Virgil Van Dijk is one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League right now and he seems destined to make a big move this summer.

At just 26-years-old, the Dutch centre-back has proven himself capable of thriving in England's top-tier and beyond with Southampton and is now ready for the next step.

But where will that be?

Article continues below

Despite his season finishing in January due to a troublesome ankle injury, the former Celtic man's market value is still a huge £50m.

That figure doesn't seem to be putting any of his suitors off and bookmakers Paddy Power actually stopped taking bets on Liverpool securing his signature.

Article continues below

However, according to The Times, there is a twist in the tale.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has already shown that he is wasting no time making this Manchester City side his own next season and has already spent nearly £100m on Bernardo Silva and Ederson.

It appears that Van Dijk is also on his hit list and City are willing to pay the £50m fee on top of £180,000 a week wages. According to reports, that would make it a £100m deal over five years.

Chelsea were thought to be the early front-runners for Van Dijk's signature, especially with John Terry leaving the club. They clearly have the financial clout to match any deal City might put on the table, so will it come down to who Van Dijk wants to play for?

Back in January, Van Dijk said on his future: “I want to get the maximum out of myself as a player. I can improve in every aspect and that takes time. That takes games.

“That takes playing at the highest level and with the national team.

"The figures you mention about me? I cannot do anything about that. That is football these days. But I don't feel the pressure - no chance."

If the clubs get into a bidding war over wages, the Dutchman could stand to rake in an astronomical salary. Bearing in mind that at the moment, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil both earn £160,000-a-week.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms