Football

Arsene Wenger.

Here's the nine players Arsene Wenger will sell to raise transfer funds this summer

Football News
Now that Arsenal have locked themselves in for 23 years of Arsene Wenger, attentions turn to exactly how the long-serving boss is going to deliver the goods the fans so desperately crave.

The Frenchman has come under intense pressure in recent years because of his inability to challenge for the Premier League or Champions League and that is despite winning three of the last four FA Cups.

That cup, as famous as it is, doesn't mean what it used to and Arsenal fans want major titles now.

With Manchester City showing plenty of early intent in the market, Man United heavily linked with Antoine Griezmann in addition to Liverpool and Chelsea looking to be active, the pressure is on Arsenal to push their way back into the top four.

On top of that, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will be entering the final year of their contracts at the start of next season and the Gunners have to decide between paying them enormous salaries or cashing in.

Should they choose to do the former, the red half of north London will need to generate some of their own transfer funds after missing out on the top four last term.

So who is on the chopping block? According to The Times, Jack Wilshere, Kieran Gibbs, Wojciech Szczesny and Carl Jenkinson could all be sold, while Lucas Perez, David Ospina, Mathieu Debuchy, Yaya Sanogo and Francis Coquelin all have longer deals, but could still be lining up elsewhere next season.

Looking at those names, there is plenty of money for the club to make. Wilshere has been linked with West Ham in recent days, but his well-documented injury problems significantly hurt his true value for one, but it prevents a lot of clubs from taking a chance on him too.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

The likes of Gibbs, Szczesny, Jenkinson, Perez, Ospina and Coquelin have all shown they cannot hold down a regular first-team spot at the Emirates Stadium and one could argue they would not make the squads for any of the other top four sides.

Wenger needs to be ruthless this summer because if Arsenal doesn't spend, the gap is only going to get wider.

Alexis Sanchez
Thierry Henry
Football

