Tennis

Rafael Nadal is the favorite at the French Open..

Rafael Nadal reveals how he could lose at the French Open

Undisputed King of Clay Rafael Nadal continued his march towards an unprecedented 10th Roland Garros title after doing away with Robert Haase in three sets in the third round in Paris.

Nadal, who has been pretty much unstoppable on clay this year, made light work of his opponent as he stormed into the fourth round.

The Spaniard is the absolute favourite to lift the title this year, but he does hope that conditions remain the same in the French capital.

The heat and the sunshine suit the Rafa game beautifully, allowing him to generate abnormally high bounces off his forehands laced with top spin.

Should the conditions turn for the worst, however, the playing field may just be levelled somewhat and Nadal is well aware of that fact.

Speaking after his third round doddle, Nadal said: "I prefer to play with sunshine.

"Today was great conditions for me. I really don’t think much about if it’s dry or humid. If it’s somewhere between 18 and 25 degrees it’s normally good for me with good bounces on my forehand.

"If it’s raining or a little bit cooler, it’s normally worse for my game."

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-MEN

Nadal has already had a fantastic clay season, winning titles in Barcelona and Madrid in the build up to the clay court showpiece at Roland Garros. 

With world number one Andy Murray looking out of sorts and Novak Djokovic adjusting to life with a new coach, many believe Rafa could go largely unchallenged in his bid for La Decima in Paris.

Should the rain start to fall, though, the rest of the pack might just have a chance of an upset.

TOPSHOT-TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-MEN

Nadal's resurgence this year has been great to see, and his return to a Grand Slam final against Roger Federer at the Australian Open was a joy to behold for all tennis fans.

Hopefully for the Spaniard, he can go one better in France and reclaim yet another Grand Slam title.

Let's just hope it stays warm for him.

Topics:
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Roger Federer
French Open

