Chelsea fans are eager to see what Antonio Conte has planned for his first full summer transfer window in charge.

After inheriting a squad that recorded the Blues’ worst Premier League finish since 1996, the Italian exceeded all expectations by strolling to the title without making any major signings.

Conte has been lauded for masterminding the 3-4-3 formation that saw his team lose just three league matches since ditching the fashionable 4-3-2-1 last September.

The former Juventus boss deserves a great deal of credit for helping his players adapt to positions in a previously unfamiliar system – namely Victor Moses at wingback and Cesar Azpilicueta in central defence.

Crafting a first-choice XI without any significant weaknesses is a commendable feat, yet Conte will surely want to add a handful of world-class names to his squad this summer.

Boosted by their place in the Champions League next season, the champions should have few troubles luring players to the Stamford Bridge.

However, merely keeping hold of one of their biggest stars could soon take top priority over securing new acquisitions.

The Sun reports Real Madrid are prepared to offer a world-record fee in an attempt to prise Eden Hazard away from Chelsea.

The La Liga giants – who have reportedly held three separate meetings with the Belgian’s representatives – have indicated they will pay £100 million to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard has publicly stated he is happy with life in the English capital, but the prospect of playing under his idol Zinedine Zidane could prove to be a telling factor in how this saga pans out.

Chelsea will almost certainly play hardball if Real do put forward an official offer for their recently crowned Player of the Year.

Having rediscovered his best form last season, the 26-year-old played a crucial role in their title charge and would be a devastating loss upon their return to the Champions League.

If Real truly are prepared to do whatever it takes to land Hazard, brace yourself for the transfer saga of the summer.

