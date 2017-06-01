Lewis Hamilton has admitted to being concerned that he could drop further points to rival Sebastian Vettel if Mercedes are unable to find a solution to the tyre issues that plagued them in Monaco.

Hamilton finished seventh in Monaco at the weekend, his worst result of the year, having qualified way down in 13th.

Hamilton struggled to keep his tyres in the right temperature window throughout the weekend, leading to a lack of grip, especially during the qualifying on Saturday.

While Monaco is truly unique in its layout, it does hold some similarities to the tracks for the upcoming races in Canada and Azerbaijan.

They are all made up of short-duration corners and all boast a smooth track surface like that of the street track in Monaco.

Such conditions are ominous for a team struggling to build up tyre heat, and there is a big chance that Mercedes, and Hamilton, could be in for more difficult times.

"Coming here [to Monaco], I was thinking we would have some seriously strong races coming up with tracks I am generally strong at, but this issue with the tyres is a bit of an unknown and we're going to the next race with the same tyre [compounds]," Hamilton said.

"It's only the ultra-soft that's been an issue, so that's really what I have got to try and understand with the team this week.

"There's so many different things we have got to look into to try and understand why one car could make it work and the other couldn't.

"Whether it's multiple laps, whether it's backing off, utilising the fronts more than the rears, whether it's making a more understeery car, an oversteery car, all these different things, brake balance, all these different things, need to start looking into. I will definitely look further into it."

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas has experienced similar issues, but was able to get more out of his car than Hamilton, finishing just 0.054s off pole position in qualifying.

"We are struggling to get the car nicely balanced, especially here in the very slow corners," he said.

"We are struggling with rear stability and when the rear is not stable, you're not putting energy through to the front tyres either, because the fronts are not -- they're not sliding at all.

"But when the rears are stable the front are understeering a bit and that puts more temperature on the front tyres. When you can carry more speed through the corners you just gain energy and temperature in the tyres.

"For some reason Ferrari always seems to have both axles working, while for us they're not really coming together, they're never at the same time in the correct window and they're doing a better job at that, at the moment."

