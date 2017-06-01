GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Andy Murray will face Martin Klizan in Paris on Thursday..

Andy Murray wanted tennis legend by his side back in 2014

Football News
World number one Andy Murray has revealed that he inquired about the possibility of teaming up with Andre Agassi after splitting with coach Ivan Lendl in 2014.

However, the talks came to a quick end when Agassi indicated that he would not be prepared to spend substantial amounts of time travelling on the tour with Murray.

Whether that proves to be a sticking point for Agassi now, having taken up the role as Novak Djokovic's coach, remains to be seen.

So far, however, their partnership seems to have got off to a good start, with Djokovic easing into the third round with a straight sets win over Joao Sousa at the French Open on Wednesday.

Murray, who will face Slovak Martin Klizan in his second round match, recalled: "I spoke briefly to Dani (Vallverdu, his travelling coach) about it after I stopped working with Ivan the first time. I chatted to Darren Cahill about it (Agassi’s former coach).

"For what I needed at the time, he just didn’t think he would be able to give enough time for what I needed."

Agassi was present at Djokovic's match, but declined to speak on his work with the Serbian afterwards, indicating that he would be speaking at a sponsors event later in the week.

Andy Murray will not be the only Brit to take to the court on Thursday, with Kyle Edmund in with a real, albeit unexpected chance, of making the last 32.

Edmund will play Argentine world number 92 Lorenzo Olivo, who caused an early upset by dumping Jo-Wilfried Tsonga out of his home championship in the previous round.

2017 French Open - Day Three

Murray, speaking ahead of his clash with world number 50 Klizan, was well aware of the challenges that are associated with facing such an abrasive character, who was accused of tanking sets and faking injury by his previous round opponent.

"It can be tough but I’ve played well over 800 matches on the tour so I’ve seen pretty much everything,’ said Murray.

"There wouldn’t be too much that would shock me when I’m out there now.

"If he’s tanking sets against me, I’m happy with that. He’s an unorthodox player. He’ll go through patches in the match where he’s playing some unbelievable stuff and then he drops off a little bit and plays some strange shots which may appear like he’s not interested."

2017 French Open - Day Four

With both Djokovic and Rafael Nadal already sitting pretty in the next round, the pressure is on Murray to follow suit.

Fellow Brit Aljaz Bedene saw his tournament come to an end after a four-set defeat, leaving Murray and Edmund to fly the flag.

The biggest upset of the day came in the women's field, where Tunisian Ons Jabeur, ranked 114th in the world, overcame number six seed Dominica Cibulkova in straight sets.

Topics:
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Roger Federer
French Open

