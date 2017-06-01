Most footballers use social media in a relatively conservative manner compared to regular folk.

Few offer much more than a customary post about training or results on a daily basis – but some prefer to have a more engaging online presence.

Patrice Evra – one of the first names that springs to mind in that regard – is widely revered for the hysterical videos he shares on Instagram and has yet again lived up to his reputation.

Article continues below

The former Juventus defender seems to be as excited as anyone about the upcoming Champions League final – not least because his former club is taking part.

Evra spent two full seasons with the Italian giants and was in the starting line-up last time they were in the final of the competition against Barcelona in 2015.

Article continues below

Given the 36-year-old played alongside several members of the squad who will compete for the trophy on Saturday, he felt it was his duty to give something of a pep talk to his former colleagues.

In a bid to give Juventus an edge over Real Madrid on Saturday, Evra has offered individual advice to Gonzalo Higuain, Paolo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Leonardo Bonucci, Dani Alves, Alex Sando, Giorgio Chiellini, Sami Khedira and even coach Massimiliano Allegri.

“A little boost before the big match. I want you all at your best. I really wish for you to win this Champions League. I will love you forever,” he said in an Instagram video posted on Thursday, as per Goal.

Evra goes on to say: "Captain, are we there or not? Gigone!

"Dio santo, dio santo, dio! Max, calm down, calm down. Gonzalo will put it away.

"Paolo, I want the mask! I don't know where you put it. But don't annoy me! Score a goal, score a goal like you do.

"Mandzukic, don't eat anything for a week before the game. No good, no good, terrible for a warrior.

"Bonu, I don't know if you've cleaned your face and your teeth. I want you like a soldier like always.

"Dani, gioca bonita, gioca bonita.

"Alex, I want you like a train. Back and forward, back and forward, like I do it.

"Chiellini, I want a gorilla. Nothing passes.

"And after, guys, don't make me cry, please.

"I know, I know, Sami!"

Much of what Evra says seems to lost in translation – not that it takes anything away from his kind yet hilarious gesture.

Hopefully Chiellini, Dybala, Allegri and co. get a chance take in his words of wisdom ahead of kick-off in Cardiff.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms