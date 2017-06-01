GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Klopp.

Liverpool have now discovered all of their potential Champions League play-off opponents

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

You can’t blame Liverpool fans for being delighted with a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League and, therefore, qualification into next season’s Champions League.

It's only the second time the Reds have finished in the top four in the previous eight seasons after they pipped Arsenal and Manchester United into fourth.

But finishing fourth doesn’t mean automatic qualification into the Champions League group stages.

Article continues below

Jurgen Klopp’s side will enter the Champions League play-off, meaning they will have to overcome a two-legged affair to seal passage to the group stage.

Merseyside rivals, Everton, know only too well how difficult the qualification rounds of the Champions League can be. They finished fourth during the 2004/05 season but crashed out to Villarreal in the qualifying stages.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

WWE fans may have missed a massive clue in the Enzo Amore/Big Cass saga

WWE fans may have missed a massive clue in the Enzo Amore/Big Cass saga

Liverpool set to miss out on Virgil Van Dijk following monster rival bid [Times]

Liverpool set to miss out on Virgil Van Dijk following monster rival bid [Times]

Of course, it wasn’t helped that Everton weren’t seeded - something that Liverpool will be next season.

But they could still face tough opposition.

In fact, after all the leagues around Europe finished on Wednesday night, it’s now been confirmed exactly who Liverpool could face.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MIDDLESBROUGH

As mentioned, Liverpool will be seeded alongside Napoli and Sevilla. Therefore, their opponents will either be one of the five unseeded teams who come through the qualifying rounds or one of the two unseeded teams that have already qualified for the play-off round.

Liverpool's potential opponents

So, the 10 teams Liverpool could face are:

Viktora Plzen | Czech Republic 

Plzen came second in the Czech Liga, 10 points behind winners Slavia Prague

CSKA Moscow | Russia 

CSKA pipped Zenit to second by one point - although they came seven points behind Spartak Moscow.

PFC CSKA Moscow vs FC Lokomotiv Moscow - Russian Premier League

Club Brugge | Belgium 

Brugge also came second, just two points behind Anderlecht - who reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Sporting Lisbon | Portugal 

Sporting came third, behind champions Benfica and second place Porto.

Steaua Bucharest | Romania

Steaua finished second in Liga I behind Viitorul.

FBL-EUR-C3-VILLARREAL-STEAUA

Young Boys | Switzerland

FC Basel won the Swiss league by 17 points with Young Boys sneaking in second.

Nice | France

Mario Balotelli and co. came third in Ligue 1 behind Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.

Hoffenheim | Germany

Hoffenheim were pipped to third by Borussia Dortmund, finishing two points behind them in the Bundesliga.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BREMEN-HOFFENHEIM

Istanbul BB | Turkey

Could be a tricky away trip after Istanbul finished second behind champions Besiktas and well ahead of Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jordan Henderson
Philippe Coutinho
Football

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

WWE fans may have missed a massive clue in the Enzo Amore/Big Cass saga

WWE fans may have missed a massive clue in the Enzo Amore/Big Cass saga

Liverpool set to miss out on Virgil Van Dijk following monster rival bid [Times]

Liverpool set to miss out on Virgil Van Dijk following monster rival bid [Times]

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again