You can’t blame Liverpool fans for being delighted with a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League and, therefore, qualification into next season’s Champions League.

It's only the second time the Reds have finished in the top four in the previous eight seasons after they pipped Arsenal and Manchester United into fourth.

But finishing fourth doesn’t mean automatic qualification into the Champions League group stages.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will enter the Champions League play-off, meaning they will have to overcome a two-legged affair to seal passage to the group stage.

Merseyside rivals, Everton, know only too well how difficult the qualification rounds of the Champions League can be. They finished fourth during the 2004/05 season but crashed out to Villarreal in the qualifying stages.

Of course, it wasn’t helped that Everton weren’t seeded - something that Liverpool will be next season.

But they could still face tough opposition.

In fact, after all the leagues around Europe finished on Wednesday night, it’s now been confirmed exactly who Liverpool could face.

As mentioned, Liverpool will be seeded alongside Napoli and Sevilla. Therefore, their opponents will either be one of the five unseeded teams who come through the qualifying rounds or one of the two unseeded teams that have already qualified for the play-off round.

Liverpool's potential opponents

So, the 10 teams Liverpool could face are:

Viktora Plzen | Czech Republic

Plzen came second in the Czech Liga, 10 points behind winners Slavia Prague

CSKA Moscow | Russia

CSKA pipped Zenit to second by one point - although they came seven points behind Spartak Moscow.

Club Brugge | Belgium

Brugge also came second, just two points behind Anderlecht - who reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Sporting Lisbon | Portugal

Sporting came third, behind champions Benfica and second place Porto.

Steaua Bucharest | Romania

Steaua finished second in Liga I behind Viitorul.

Young Boys | Switzerland

FC Basel won the Swiss league by 17 points with Young Boys sneaking in second.

Nice | France

Mario Balotelli and co. came third in Ligue 1 behind Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.

Hoffenheim | Germany

Hoffenheim were pipped to third by Borussia Dortmund, finishing two points behind them in the Bundesliga.

Istanbul BB | Turkey

Could be a tricky away trip after Istanbul finished second behind champions Besiktas and well ahead of Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

