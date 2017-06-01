GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Michy Batshuayi.

Michy Batshuayi responds to report claiming he wants Chelsea exit

Michy Batshuayi has endured a frustrating start to life at Chelsea despite scoring the goal that secured their Premier League triumph.

The Belgian striker was given a decent run in the side during the latter stages of the campaign, though he played for ten minutes or less in 14 of his 28 outings in all competitions.

All up, Batshuayi ended his first season at Stamford Bridge with nine goals under his belt despite playing second fiddle to Diego Costa since the day he arrived.

The £33 million signing has struggled to build a case for his inclusion in the starting line-up and could be forgiven for entertaining the idea of seeking regular minutes elsewhere.

Considering he is unlikely to be given a more prominent role next season even if Costa moves on, it is difficult to predict what Antonio Conte has planned for the 23-year-old.

Going on loan could be a feasible option given the circumstances, but it seems Batshuayi has been reported as being more enthusiastic about the idea than he actually is.

Squawka reports the former Marseille star is open to complying with whatever Chelsea want him to do next season – a notion the player himself has responded to in hilarious fashion.

Squawka News tweeted a link to their own article citing an interview in which Batshuayi allegedly admitted his future in west London is beyond his control.

However, Batshuayi saw fit to highlight a slight problem concerning the accuracy of the story.

In response, he tweeted: “Sorry but I never had this interview lol I’ve been chillin on a jet ski for 3 days.”

It is not uncommon for players to be misinterpreted or misquoted in the frantic world of online media, but it is certainly rare for them to respond to such material.

Batshuayi has earned himself a reputation for being quite the entertainer on Twitter, regularly getting in touch with fans, trolls and EA Sports – the makers of the FIFA video game franchise.

The Belgium international will only attract more admirers if his Twitter game remains at its current level, though hopefully he will be able to win over fans with his efforts on the pitch next season.

